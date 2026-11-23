Forensic investigator Alexandre Deitos is collecting DNA in Mauritania to identify migrants who died on a drifting boat later found off northern Brazil.

Alexandre Deitos, a Brazil ian forensic investigator, studied a shaky video taken by a fisherman that panned across a small boat stuck on a sandbank. Inside the craft were eight decomposing bodies, and a ninth was floating nearby. The grim task of identifying the dead fell to Deitos, a veteran of the Brazil ian police who had previously worked on victims of plane crashes, building collapses and mudslides.

The case that followed became an unusual partnership between a police officer and a journalist. In June 2026, the team traveled to Mauritania, a country in the Sahara Desert, to collect DNA from the parents, wives and children of men who had vanished on the same voyage. Their work was aimed at putting names to victims whose journey ended on the Atlantic.

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How the Boat Was Traced to West Africa

Deitos and his colleagues concluded that the boat had originated in West Africa and was carrying migrants toward Europe. Investigators reached that conclusion by analyzing the contents of the vessel, which included 28 mobile phones and two IDs.

The open fishing boat measured 13 meters, or 42 feet. Something had gone wrong during the trip, and the vessel then drifted for weeks across the Atlantic before it was found. The bodies on board were in an advanced state of decomposition when they were discovered.

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Although the origin of the boat was clear, the identities of the people on board were not. Putting names to the bodies proved far harder than understanding how the boat had traveled, and that gap became the central challenge of the investigation.

Why Identifying the Victims Stalled

Deitos and his boss could not make progress with officials in Africa. Some emails went unanswered, and the small amount of information that was shared did not lead to any identifications. The Brazilian police had made no headway with authorities in West Africa.

Faced with these obstacles, Deitos and his boss decided they needed a different approach. They turned to a journalist who had reported on the boat, and Deitos asked for help directly, saying he wanted to know whether the journalist would assist the team.

The journalist had first seen news reports about the boat on a Saturday in April 2024. The journalist contacted Brazilian authorities for comment and wrote a news story, then got in touch with Deitos and his boss a few days later. That collaboration launched the joint effort to identify the boat's passengers.

Mauritania DNA Collection for Missing Migrants

The DNA collection in Mauritania took place across several locations. Deitos collected samples at the family home of Souleimane Gassama in Nouakchott on Sunday, June 21, 2026, and he gathered samples from Bambi Cisse and her grandchildren in Selibaby on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Kadiatou Gassama, whose husband was among the migrants found dead aboard a boat off northern Brazil, was photographed at her home in Nouakchott on June 21, 2026. Her household was one of several families whose relatives may have been on the vessel. Deitos also collected a sample from Kouna Cisse to help determine whether his son, Sidy, was among the dead.

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Relatives waited beneath a shaded shelter in Tachott on Saturday, June 27, 2026, either to provide DNA samples or to watch others being tested. The families in these scenes were waiting for answers about people who had been missing for an extended period.

The men on this boat, the team noted, were no different from the thousands of others who have disappeared in the Atlantic while trying to reach Europe. Most of the missing vanish without a trace in what are known as invisible shipwrecks, yet at least a dozen such boats have washed ashore in Latin America and the Caribbean in recent years.

The Scale of Atlantic Migrant Deaths

The United Nations' International Organization for Migration estimates that more than 6,500 people have died on the Atlantic route since at least 2020. Walking Borders, a Spanish migrant rights group, says it has documented nearly 26,000 such deaths during the same period.

Tens of thousands of migrants have gone missing worldwide on land and sea journeys, including those crossing the Mediterranean Sea and the U.S.-Mexico border. Under international norms, states are responsible for investigating and identifying these victims regardless of their nationality, but experts say they have largely failed to do so.

The U.N. migration agency has described the global crisis as one of the great political failures of modern times. For families like the Gassama and Cisse households, the identification work offers the first real chance of learning what happened to their relatives.