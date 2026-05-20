Brazilian father and son detained by Coast Guard, turned over to ICE, face deportation to Texas

A Brazilian father and his son were detained by the Coast Guard while out on a boat fishing off the coast of Martha's Vineyard. The family was arrested and turned over to ICE custody, facing deportation to Texas. The family has been raising money for their continued legal defense through a GoFundMe fundraiser.

A Brazilian father and his son were turned over to ICE after they were detained by the Coast Guard while out on a boat fishing off the coast of Martha's Vineyard .

The family was originally from Brazil and had been living on Martha's Vineyard for several years. They were approached by the Coast Guard for a routine safety check, but on the third and final stop, they were detained. The Coast Guard coordinated with ICE to ensure both individuals could remain together during the transfer process. The family was arrested and transferred to ICE custody.

The father and son were arrested while fishing off the coast of Menemsha, a small fishing village on Martha's Vineyard. The family was planning to be deported to Texas ahead of their deportation. The family has been raising money for their continued legal defense through a GoFundMe fundraiser





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Brazilian Father And Son Coast Guard ICE Deportation Martha's Vineyard Fishing Texas

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