During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Brazilian soccer fans in Philadelphia consciously avoided dressing the famous Rocky statue with team colors due to a longstanding superstition that doing so causes sports teams to lose. Despite large gatherings on the iconic steps for pre-game celebrations, fans and fan groups like the Green and Yellow Movement enforced the taboo, leaving the bronze figure untouched to dodge a potential curse.

The tradition of adorning the iconic Rocky statue with jerseys and memorabilia has become a well-known ritual for sports fans visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, but it is also shrouded in a famous urban legend: that whichever team's colors dress the bronze boxer will subsequently suffer defeat.

This superstition was thrust into the global spotlight during the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Brazilian fans, aware of the curse, made a conscious effort to leave the statue bare. On June 18, 2026, amid celebrations for Brazil's Group C match, members of the Green and Yellow Movement explicitly urged fans not to dress Rocky, distributing translated warnings that read, "It's totally forbidden to put a Brazil shirt on the Rocky statue in Phily!!!!!

" Their caution stemmed from observed misfortunes, including Ecuador fans who dressed the statue before their team's loss. Hundreds of Brazilian supporters heeded the advice, swarming the steps to pose for triumphant photos with their arms raised in a Rocky-like victory pose, but without adding any garments to the statue. The statue, which weighs 1,300 pounds and stands nearly 10 feet tall, was temporarily roped off to preserve its state.

"This is a moment in Brazil," explained Lorival Guerreiro from Limeira, Brazil, highlighting the site's role as a pre-game celebration ground for fans. The statue's history is intertwined with its cinematic origins; after filming the original "Rocky" movies, the museum initially sought to remove it, but public affection led to its permanent installation. It was moved to the top of the steps in a recent relocation, cementing its status as a pilgrimage site attracting around 4 million visitors annually.

Local businesses like The Rocky Shop thrive on the tourist traffic, selling merchandise ranging from fighter T-shirts to items themed after Clubber Lang. Philadelphia's Brazilian community, numbering about 6,000, adds a cultural layer to these World Cup gatherings. For fans like Roberto De Freitas, a Brazilian-American from Florida, the statue holds personal significance-"Rocky" is his favorite film-and while he was initially unaware of the curse, he expressed relief at having avoided tempting fate after learning the legend.

The blend of sports, cinema, and folklore continues to make the statue a dynamic symbol where global fandom meets local superstition





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