Alice Webb died after receiving 1400ml of filler. Jordan Parke, known as the British Lip King, performed the procedure. An inquest ruled the death accidental as new regulations loom.

Alice Webb, a 33-year-old mother of five, died in September 2024 following a Brazilian butt lift procedure performed by Jordan Parke, a social media influencer known as the British Lip King. An inquest at the Gloucestershire Coroner's Court has officially ruled her death accidental. The tragic event occurred after Ms. Webb received a fatal dose of filler at a residential property in Gloucester, revealing the lethal risks associated with unregulated cosmetic treatments.

Details of the Fatal Injection and Procedure

The investigation revealed that Parke injected an estimated 1,400ml of hyaluronic acid filler into Ms. Webb's buttocks. This amount is approximately seven times the recommended maximum limit of 100ml per buttock. Dr. Stephen Leadbeatter, a Home Office forensic pathologist, testified that the cause of death was embolisation of hyaluronic acid from its introduction into the buttocks. The filler subsequently entered her bloodstream, reaching her brain, heart, lungs, kidney, and thyroid gland. The procedure took place at Studio 23, a beauty salon located in a residential property on Sandhurst Road, Gloucester. Jemma Pawlyszyn, the owner of Studio 23, stated that Parke used her clinical room as a favor and denied any involvement in the actual injection process. Police noted that the premises lacked life-saving equipment, with first aid consisting only of some plasters.

Also read Alice Webb Inquest: Mother-of-Five Died After Excessive Filler During Brazilian Butt Lift

Video Evidence and Parke's Behavior During Surgery

Video footage released during the inquest shows the moment Parke burst out laughing while performing the lethal procedure. In a 12-second clip filmed by Ms. Webb, Parke, who was wearing blue scrubs and had visible tattoos, held a syringe. When Ms. Webb jokingly informed him that she was recording, he replied that he looked exhausted. He then proceeded to inject the substance into her buttock, causing Ms. Webb to cry out in pain. Shortly after, she sent a Facebook message to her sister-in-law stating, OMG it kills. Despite the severity of the situation, a paramedic who arrived at the scene reported that Parke appeared unbothered by the medical emergency. Ms. Webb was rushed to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance but died in the early hours of the following day. The video also captures Parke flashing a peace sign to the camera while delivering the fatal injection.

Parke's History and Death Under Investigation

Jordan Parke, 34, from Manchester, had a documented history of regulatory issues before the fatal incident. Environmental health teams had banned him from performing Brazilian butt lifts in two other parts of England in 2019 and again in 2024. Despite these bans, he was legally permitted to carry out the controversial procedure in other areas of the country. Parke had also appeared on the ITV show This Morning. Prior to Ms. Webb's death, he was under police investigation for gross negligence manslaughter and assault. Tragedy struck again when Parke died in February 2025 while the investigation was ongoing. The police confirmed that his cause of death is still to be ascertained. Ms. Webb had contacted Parke in July 2024 to express interest in training with him. She agreed to pay £300 for training and a further £2,300 for the Brazilian butt lift performed on herself.

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Grief of the Family and Self-Worth Struggles

Alice Webb's sister, April Palmer, described her as a devoted and loving mother to her five daughters. Ms. Palmer revealed that behind Ms. Webb's bright and caring nature, she quietly struggled with low self-worth. Despite being a naturally beautiful woman who received frequent compliments from family and friends, Ms. Webb found it difficult to see herself as others did. Negative remarks weighed heavily on her, and she sought cosmetic procedures to boost her confidence. Her first procedure provided a small lift in self-esteem, but she continued trying to find perfection. Ms. Palmer emphasized that her sister never needed to seek external validation as she was truly beautiful inside and out. The family's grief highlights the psychological pressures that often drive individuals to seek risky cosmetic enhancements.

Government Crackdown and New Cosmetic Regulations

In response to high-profile incidents like the death of Alice Webb, the UK Government announced a crackdown on cosmetic cowboys. The new regulations plan to implement a licensing scheme to ensure lower-risk treatments, such as Botox and lip fillers, remain safe. Under the proposed rules, treatments involving injections other than into the face, including Brazilian butt lifts, will be legally defined as cosmetic surgical procedures. This classification means they can only be performed by qualified medics. Other high-risk treatments, such as deep chemical peels and vampire facials, will be restricted to doctors, dentists, some nurses, midwives, and pharmacists. Businesses that flout these rules face unlimited fines or fixed penalties of up to £4,000. The Government will launch a consultation to gather input from doctors, regulators, and businesses to draft the regulations. The blueprint is scheduled to go through the parliamentary process in spring 2027, aiming to prevent future tragedies in the unregulated beauty industry.