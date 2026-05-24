Brazilian Bodybuilder and Influencer Gabriel Ganley Found Dead at 22

Gabriel Ganley, a 22-year-old Brazilian bodybuilder and fitness influencer, was found dead in his kitchen in Sao Paulo. The cause of his death is still unknown, but unconfirmed reports suggest it may have been due to hypoglycemia.

A young bodybuilder and influencer has been found dead in his kitchen at the age of 22. Gabriel Ganley , a Brazilian bodybuilder and fitness influencer, was found lifeless on the floor of his kitchen at his home in Sao Paulo on Saturday morning.

Investigative authorities have launched a probe into his death. While there were no apparent signs of violence at the scene, Gabriel's death has been listed as 'suspicious.

' Unconfirmed reports suggested that Gabriel may have died due to hypoglycemia, when the level of glucose in your blood drops to an unsafe level. The condition is potentially deadly, as glucose is the primary fuel your brain and nervous system rely on to function. But so far, there has not yet been any official comment to the reports. Gabriel had over two million followers on Instagram, and tributes quickly flooded his page following the news of his death.

One wrote: 'Ganley, you were an exceptional influencer who motivated millions around the world. Rest in peace.

' Another added: 'He left a great legacy in such a short time. He lived the way he wanted. Rest in peace bro.

' Gabriel Ganley was found lifeless on the floor of his kitchen at his home in Sao Paulo on Saturday morning. Investigative authorities have launched a probe into his death. Leading Brazilian sports nutrition and dietary supplementary brand Integralmedica said in a tribute: 'Today the pain speaks louder. With great sadness, we say goodbye to , who lived intensely and with whom we had historic and unforgettable moments in our family.

' He became famous on the platform after he shared a video of him performing a staggering 500-kilogram leg press. Before making a name for himself online as a fitness influencer where he regularly posted workout videos showing his intense gym routines, the former PE student had been a competitive Pokemon player and at the high point of that career was one of the best eight in Latin America. He abandoned Pokemon aged just 15.

Before turning to weight training, he had also practiced boxing, Jiu Jitsu and wrestling. Gabriel said he did not consider himself just a digital influencer, but an athlete who used the internet as a work tool. His shock death at just 22 is the latest in a string of recent tragedies affecting bodybuilders, with many critics being quick to link the fatalities to the use of steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs.

In February a bodybuilding champion who regularly used his social media to show off his honed physique and gruelling workouts died after collapsing during the middle of an intense training session. His death was pronounced dead at the gym in the Colombian capital Bogota where he had been lifting weights. Several other gym users tried to assist him when he fell to the ground in front of them but there was nothing they could do to save him.

The tragedy happened at a gym called Smart Fit in a retail centre called Plaza Imperial in a neighbourhood in the north-west part of Bogota called Suba where Juan Sebastian, known to friends as Sebas, trained regularly





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Gabriel Ganley Brazilian Bodybuilder Fitness Influencer Death Hypoglycemia

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