Brazil vs. Egypt—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Brazil has been victorious in each of its six meetings with Egypt over the past 66 years.

Brazil and Egypt prepare for the World Cup with a friendly. | Visionhaus/FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images Brazil and Egypt conclude their pre-tournament preparations for the 2026 World Cup when locking horns in the United States for Saturday’s friendly.

Both nations enjoyed victories in their opening warm-up matches, although the scorelines were wildly different. The five-time world champions ran out emphatic 6–2 victors over Panama, while Africa’s most decorated nation snuck a 1–0 win over Russia. Carlo Ancelotti named a strong lineup brimming with quality against Panama, Vinicius Junior and Casemiro starring with a goal and assist each before wholesale changes at the break.

’s supporting cast also delivered, with Rayan, Igor Thiago, Lucas Paquetá and Danilo all finding the net. Mostafa Ziko was the sole goalscorer for Egypt during its hard-fought triumph, the absence of Mohamed Salah felt in Cairo.

However, the former Liverpool winger should return on Saturday, and the Pharaohs will need his brilliance to escape from the encounter with Brazil with their pride intact. Brazil should clinch a third straight win. | Miguel J Rodriguez Carrillo/AFP/Getty Imagestitle, but recent victories over Croatia and Panama point to Ancelotti’s side finding its feet at the perfect juncture.

The offensive firepower the Seleção possesses is irresistible when functioning at its peak and a band of superstar forwards should secure a third successive victory on the eve of the tournament. Egypt’s primary focus is defensive stability under Hossam Hassan, as evidenced by its goalless draw with Spain in March, but the Pharaohs will struggle to keep Brazil at bay for the full 90 minutes in Ohio.

: The South American behemoths have been in explosive attacking form since the end of World Cup qualifying, producing 20 goals in their subsequent seven friendlies. Such a wide array of options in the final third means even an organized Egyptian defense appears unlikely to keep a clean sheet. : Hassan opts for a cautious approach which prioritizes structure over individualism.

Against a fierce Brazilian defense, that leaves Egypt’s forwards feeding off scraps, relying on a moment of genius from Salah or Omar Marmoush. : While Brazil and Egypt haven’t faced one another in 15 years, the Seleção has won all six of its past battles with the North African giants—dating all the way back to 1960. An aggregate score of 18-4 should be widened by Ancelotti’s men this weekend. Brazil could make changes.

| FotMob The only member of Brazil’s World Cup squad unavailable for Saturday’s warm-up game is Neymar, the Santos forward stillthat sees him in a race against time to feature in the World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13. Brazil’s Champions League final participants, Marquinhos, Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli, are all available having arrived at the training camp earlier this week, although it remains to be seen how much game time they’re given.

Ancelotti could reward those who made an enormous impact off the bench against Panama, with Paquetá and Thiago potentially coming into the forward line. : Ederson; Wesley, Bremer, Gabriel, Santos; Casemiro, Guimarães; Raphinha, Paquetá, Vinicius; Thiago. Egypt was without captain and talisman Salah for their opening warm-up friendly, but the veteran will return against Brazil as he gears up for what will possibly be his final ever World Cup.

Hassan named a strong XI last time out and will do the same against the Seleção, Marmoush continuing to lead the line. Emam Ashour and Trézéguet should retain their places in the forward unit after featuring for just 34 minutes last time out, while Zizo will be replaced by Salah. Egypt predicted lineup vs. Brazil What Time Does Brazil vs. Egypt Kick Off?





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