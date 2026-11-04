Brazil Unveils Fossil Fuel Exit Roadmap Ahead of COP31 Antalya Summit

Brazil's COP30 Presidency releases a comprehensive roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels, setting the stage for critical national action plans at COP31 in Antalya.

Brazil has officially released the Transition Away from Fossil Fuel s framework, a pivotal document commissioned under the country's COP30 Presidency that aims to convert international climate pledges into tangible actions. This initiative builds upon the momentum generated by the Santa Marta conference and reflects the commitment of a large coalition of nations participating in the current United Nations climate talks. The roadmap serves as a critical handbook designed to end the era of fossil fuel dependency by offering governments a menu of policies to construct their own national transition plans.

The newly published document emphasizes that electrification is central to this transition but stresses that success requires significant investment in modern grids to ensure clean, affordable energy reaches everyone. It acknowledges the emerging decline of fossil fuel demand while recognizing the economic dependencies that currently sustain the industry. The framework argues that simply swapping one energy system for another is insufficient if it leaves vulnerable communities behind, calling for a just, orderly, and equitable manner of transition.

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While the roadmap offers strong framing around equity, critics note that it does not yet translate this principle into differentiated timelines or clear financial obligations for wealthy nations. Rich countries are urged to mobilize public finance to support developing nations in their transition efforts. There is a growing demand to ensure that the fossil fuel industry cannot continue to profit from a crisis that is costing people their livelihoods, health, and homes across the globe.

The progressive organization 350.org has characterized the roadmap as a critical tool that leaves governments with no excuse for inaction. They emphasize that the world is building a future that is just, prosperous, equitable, and safe from the effects of the climate crisis. This international movement consists of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.

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The immediate next step is for the roadmap to pave the way for COP31, which will be held in Antalya. At this upcoming summit, governments are expected to move beyond general commitments and agree on specific national roadmaps. These plans will be anchored in the negotiated outcome of the second Global Stocktake, translating global ambition into concrete national action through the Santa Marta process.

Pacific Island States have already indicated plans to deliver a regional strategy to break free from fossil fuels. The question for all major emitters is now when they will submit their own roadmaps. Success will depend on sustained diplomatic leadership and engagement from all parties involved in the negotiations, ensuring that the promise made in Dubai to transition away from fossil fuels is honored rather than abandoned.

The year 2028 is identified as the moment of truth for the global community. This is when the world will take stock of progress in delivering on previous promises. It will become clear which nations have honored the promise made in Dubai to transition away from fossil fuels and which have walked away from it. Future COPs must keep this issue at the top of the agenda every year to ensure that momentum is never lost.

COP30 has set out clear next steps, but the real test lies in the implementation of national policies. The framework provides the necessary tools, but the political will to enact them remains the critical factor. Governments must now demonstrate that they are ready to move faster and mobilize the finance needed to make the transition a reality.