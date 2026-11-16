Alexandre de Moraes Fachin warns against erosion of judicial independence while proposing accountability measures and inter-court dialogue for Brazil's judicial reform.

Justice Alexandre Fachin, President of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF), delivered a defining speech at the XI Encontro do Foro Permanente de Supremas Cortes do Mercosul, setting a firm tone for the ongoing debate over judicial reform in Brazil. He explicitly argued that while structural improvements are necessary, any changes must never serve as a vehicle for eroding the independence of the judiciary. Fachin stressed that legitimate reform must be negotiated through broad dialogue with the executive branch, the legislature, the legal profession, academia, and society at large.

Setting Terms for Judicial Overhaul

The speech lands at a critical moment when judicial reform has become an active and intense topic across all three branches of the Brazilian government. Discussions have intensified significantly following the conclusion of the recent election period, creating a complex political landscape for any proposed changes. Fachin's public remarks, delivered at a regional forum rather than through a standard institutional note, position the STF as a co-author of the reform process rather than its target. This strategic move aims to keep the Supreme Court inside the negotiating room, ensuring that proposals do not become attempts to curb judicial powers unilaterally.

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Core Details of the Reform Mechanism

Behind the rhetorical framing lies a concrete operational machinery designed to drive the reform forward. An STF working group, established by Justice Fachin, is already actively debating specific proposals to improve the justice system. This internal group is expected to present its findings at a meeting between Fachin and his fellow justices scheduled for the coming days. The sequencing of events suggests a strategy where the STF formulates a coherent internal position before engaging in broader political dialogue, ensuring the court has a unified voice when other branches table their own versions.

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Stakeholder Positions and Accountability Demands

Fachin paired his defense of independence with a strong call for accountability, clarifying that autonomy does not mean an absence of controls. He listed integrity, transparency, reasoned decisions, ethical duties, and institutional efficiency as non-negotiable requirements of the judicial role. By stating that guarantees for judges are protections for impartiality rather than corporate perks, he aimed to address critics of the judiciary while setting an internal standard for the justices. He also urged the judiciary to stay out of culture wars, asserting that impartiality is not passivity when the constitutional order is under attack.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The immediate impact of Fachin's stance is a directive to convene members of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to discuss how proposals should move forward. This expansion of the dialogue indicates that the reform is being treated as a system-wide question rather than an issue confined to the STF alone. The expected meeting with fellow STF justices and subsequent outreach to the STJ and TSE members will determine the direction of the reform. The outcome of these interactions will shape whether the judiciary can present a common position to the executive and legislative branches.