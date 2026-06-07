Brazil's Xerente Indigenous People Use Controlled Burns to Prevent Wildfires, Bridging Traditional Knowledge and Modern Policy

In Brazil's Tocantins state, the Xerente Indigenous community is partnering with environmental authorities to conduct controlled burns, a traditional land management practice that is now being integrated into national wildfire prevention strategies. This collaborative effort highlights a shift toward respecting Indigenous knowledge in addressing environmental challenges, particularly as the dry season approaches. The joint operations, involving women fire brigades and IBAMA, demonstrate a successful model of combining ancestral techniques with scientific approaches to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

The Xerente people in northern Tocantins state have mastered controlled burning to manage the land. Their expertise is being incorporated into Brazil 's public policy as authorities combine scientific research with traditional knowledge.

Fire began crackling like approaching rain on a recent morning in the Xerente Indigenous Territory in Tocantins in northern Brazil. But the Indigenous residents weren't afraid and didn't rush to put it out. The flames were intentional as part of a wildfire prevention effort planned by the Xerente in coordination with environmental officials before the peak dry months of August and September.

After decades of experiencing prejudice, Indigenous leaders now coordinate with the government to apply ancestral knowledge to prevent large wildfires. During the action, a joint brigade of IBAMA, Brazil's environmental protection agency, and trained Indigenous people moved into the savanna





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