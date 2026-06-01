Brazil's Lula Criticizes US Decision to Label Red Command as Terrorist Group

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has criticized the US decision to label the Red Command, a Brazilian crime group, as a foreign terrorist organization.

A suspected member of the criminal group Comando Vermelho, or Red Command , is led in handcuffs by a police officer into a police station in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, May 29, 2026.

The listing of First Capital Command, known as PCC, and Red Command, or CV, by the U.S. as foreign terrorist organizations, follows a visit by presidential hopeful Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro to Washington last week. He said he asked Trump administration officials to extend the designation to them in order to boost an ally of President Donald Trump, the son of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, politicians and analysts say.

The U.S. decision shores up the senator's tough-on-crime credentials while highlighting Bolsonaro's criticism of Lula's handling of public security. The main driver of this decision was politics, to pressure Lula and help Flávio prior to the October election, said Latin America expert Brian Winter, who edits Americas Quarterly, a publication of the New York-based Council of Americas.

Police officer Moyses Santana speaks with the press about the police operation he led to arrest alleged members of the criminal group Comando Vermelho, or Red Command, after the detainees were brought to the station in Rio de Janeiro, Friday, May 29, 2026. The supply routes for cocaine entering the United States pass through Colombia, Mexico and Central American countries - not through Brazil, said Carolina Grillo, a sociology professor at Fluminense Federal University in Rio de Janeiro and an expert on organized crime.

Lula has protested the U.S. decision, saying that Brazil is taking care of its own issues, as shown by recent arrests and an ongoing investigation into PCC. Lula said on Friday, We will not accept being treated like children. We will not accept being treated as if we were a banana republic.

But Creomar de Souza, an analyst with political risk consultancy firm Dharma in Brasilia, said it won't be as easy for Lula to link the latest U.S. decision with national sovereignty. Flávio Bolsonaro, like his father, has advocated for the U.S. under Trump to replace China as Brazil's main trade partner.

The Trump administration dreamed of having a candidate here to give them leverage in the economy front, said Carlos Melo, a political science professor at the Insper university in Sao Paulo





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