Brazil's Carlo Ancelotti Unveils Squad for 2026 World Cup, with Neymar's Return

Brazil's most successful nation in World Cup history, with five wins, has been without a title since 2002. Carlo Ancelotti, the former Chelsea and Everton boss, has been called in to end the wait. He unveiled his squad on Monday evening, boasting a wealth of attacking talent. The big story surrounded the return of 34-year-old Neymar, Brazil's record goalscorer, now back at his first club Santos, destined for his fourth World Cup finals.

Brazil 's most successful nation in World Cup history, with five wins, has been without a title since 2002. Carlo Ancelotti , the former Chelsea and Everton boss, has been called in to end the wait.

He unveiled his squad on Monday evening, boasting a wealth of attacking talent. The big story surrounded the return of 34-year-old Neymar, Brazil's record goalscorer, now back at his first club Santos, destined for his fourth World Cup finals. The team is expected to be resilient and capable of developing quality football. The goalkeeper lineup includes Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders include Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Gabriel, Roger Ibanez, Leo Pereira, Marquinhos, Wesley. Midfielders include Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta. Forwards include Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luis Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Raphinha, Rayan, Vinicius Junior. The Italian coach, Ancelotti, is not afraid to say that they want to win the World Cup, because expectations are high.

He has received advice from journalists and singers from all over the world. The team will have a squad capable of developing quality football, with collective spirit and quality. The most resilient team can win. The team will be tested by the schedule, travel, heat, and individual characteristics of the players.

The team will be tested by the schedule, travel, heat, and individual characteristics of the players. The team will be tested by the schedule, travel, heat, and individual characteristics of the players





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Brazil World Cup Carlo Ancelotti Neymar Squad Attacking Talent Resilient Team Quality Football

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