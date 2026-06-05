Brazil's 2006 World Cup: A Squad of Stars Falls Short of Greatness

An in-depth look at Brazil's star-studded 2006 World Cup campaign, from the opening group matches to the quarterfinal loss to France, and the post-tournament careers of key players like Dida, Cafu, Lúcio, and Rogério Ceni.

The 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany presented Brazil as the overwhelming favorites, carrying a squad brimming with world-class talent that had triumphed in the 2002 edition.

The roster featured icons such as Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaká, Roberto Carlos, Cafu, and Adriano, creating an aura of inevitability around their prospects. They navigated the group stage with wins over Croatia, Australia, and Japan, followed by a Round of 16 victory against Ghana.

However, their campaign ended in the quarterfinals at the hands of France, with Thierry Henry's solitary goal sealing a 1-0 defeat and extinguishing Brazil's hopes of another title. Among the goalkeepers, Dida made his third World Cup appearance but his first as the undisputed starter, playing every match and even captaining the side in the final group game. He earned 91 caps for Brazil over his career, which included club success with AC Milan.

Following retirement, he served as Milan's goalkeeping coach and remains a club ambassador. Rogério Ceni, renowned as the highest-scoring goalkeeper in history with 127 goals, was a free-kick specialist but never a regular for Brazil, finishing with only 17 caps. His 2006 World Cup involvement was limited to a brief appearance against Japan. After a legendary career at São Paulo, he moved into management, coaching several Brazilian clubs.

Júlio César, the eventual long-term successor to Dida, was part of the 2006 squad but did not play. He later became Brazil's first-choice keeper, earning 87 caps and enjoying decorated spells with Inter Milan. Post-retirement, he has worked as a soccer ambassador and media pundit. Cafu, Brazil's most-capped player with 142 appearances, retired from international football after the 2006 tournament.

The revered right-back has since focused on charitable work through his Fundação Cafu. Lúcio started every match in defense, playing every minute of the competition. He set a FIFA record by going 386 minutes without committing a foul before the streak ended in the loss to France. After retiring, he has maintained a relatively private life.

His central defensive partner, Juan, was also a mainstay, finishing his international career with 79 caps and seven goals. He now works as a coordinator within the Brazil national team setup. Other squad members included Cicinho, who started against Japan and appeared as a substitute versus France; he later became a pastor after battling alcoholism and depression.

The 2006 squad, despite its stellar cast, is often remembered as a team whose individual brilliance failed to coalesce into a cohesive championship form, leaving a legacy of what might have been





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Brazil National Team 2006 FIFA World Cup Seleção France Vs Brazil Dida Rogério Ceni Júlio César Cafu Lúcio Juan Cicinho Quarterfinal Elimination Brazilian Football

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