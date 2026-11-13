Brazil Ranks Fourth in Edenred Workplace Joy Index Amid Burnout Crisis

Brazil scores 70 on Edenred's index, ranking fourth globally, yet 20% of workers report burnout. The survey reveals a deep trust gap and polarization between high and low joy employees.

Brazil secured the fourth position among 27 global locations on Edenred's Workplace Joy Index, achieving a score of 70 out of 100. This result places the country seven points above the global average, highlighting a complex dynamic between high engagement levels and significant employee exhaustion.

Index Methodology and Regional Leadership

The comprehensive study was conducted by Ticket, the benefits and engagement brand belonging to Edenred, and surveyed 17,450 workers and 8,920 HR leaders worldwide. The Brazilian contingent included 1,500 participants, contributing to the data that defines the index. India leads the global ranking with a score of 73, followed closely by Mexico and Peru, which both scored 72. Chile placed sixth with 69 points, followed by the United States at 68 and Argentina at 66. The index measures joy as a composite of daily work experiences, including energy, enthusiasm, pride, sense of purpose, connection, recognition, burnout, frustration, engagement, and willingness to recommend the employer.

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Polarization Between Joy and Burnout

Despite the high national ranking, one in five Brazilian workers reports frequent burnout symptoms, revealing a widening gap between engagement and exhaustion. This figure climbs to 35 percent among frontline professionals and reaches 71 percent among those classified in the low-joy bracket. Additionally, 19 percent of workers state that financial stress frequently affects their work performance. The data indicates a polarized workforce where distress is heavily concentrated in specific segments, likely those with fewer benefits, weaker leadership relationships, and lower perceived belonging. This suggests that the national ranking masks internal disparities that are more critical for employers to address.

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The Critical Role of Leadership Trust

A striking trust gap distinguishes high-joy employees from their less satisfied counterparts. Eighty-five percent of high-joy workers trust senior management, compared with only 16 percent of low-joy workers. This 69-percentage-point difference underscores the importance of leadership credibility. Tatiana Romero, Edenred's HR and sustainability director, notes that joy is a metric connecting how people feel to business performance. She attributes Brazil's strong score to recovering purchasing power, minimum wage increases above inflation, perceived social mobility, and the strength of interpersonal relationships in Latin American work cultures.

Benefits and Retention Dynamics

The survey found that Brazilian workers in the high-joy bracket receive more than double the benefits of those in the low-joy bracket. Nationally, 87 percent of Brazilian workers consider benefits as important as or more important than base salary, compared with 63 percent globally. Among senior executives, 75 percent hold this view, versus 60 percent of mid-level workers. For high-joy workers, retention is driven by pull factors, with 64 percent staying because they enjoy the work and 54 percent citing job security. In contrast, 46 percent of low-joy workers stay primarily due to the difficulty of finding better opportunities elsewhere. These findings suggest that decision-makers may still underestimate the centrality of benefits to retention in a tight labor market.