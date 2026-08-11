Brazil Plans 2% GDP Fiscal Adjustment 2027-2030 to Lower Interest Rates

President Lula's team proposes a 2% GDP fiscal adjustment between 2027 and 2030 to stabilize debt and lower interest rates, excluding social spending cuts.

President Lula's economic team is preparing a gradual fiscal adjustment of about 2% of GDP to reduce interest rates and contain public debt, while ruling out cuts to social programs and the minimum wage's real increase.

Between 2027 and 2030, the administration aims to move from a primary deficit of 0.4% of GDP in 2026 to a surplus of 1.6% by 2030. This strategy seeks to address market concerns about debt sustainability without implementing austerity measures that impact low-income citizens.

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The Core Mechanism Of Fiscal Reform

The Brazilian Finance Ministry, led by Dario Durigan, is designing a package that includes a review of tax benefits and new initiatives to strengthen the fiscal framework with additional brakes on spending growth. Durigan, who served as the campaign's economic spokesperson, has repeatedly stated that the government aims for this 2% GDP adjustment during the 2027-2030 term.

On the revenue side, the Finance Ministry is considering tax increases on offshores, exclusive funds, and interest on equity, which officials classify as reductions in tax benefits. The government also plans to send a bill to Congress to formally commit to hitting the center of the fiscal target in 2027, providing a clearer legal structure for these economic maneuvers.

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Stakeholder Positions On Spending Cuts

Several proposals favored by economists are notably absent from the government's current radar. These include ending the real increase in the minimum wage and delinking pension benefits from the minimum wage, both of which critics argue are necessary for deeper fiscal consolidation.

However, President Lula and his team have firmly ruled out cutting social programs. Durigan confirmed that the current formula for minimum wage increases above inflation, capped at 2.5% real growth, will be maintained. Additionally, pension benefits will remain linked to the minimum wage, preserving social protections for vulnerable populations.

The Independent Fiscal Institution, a Senate-linked body, argues that a surplus of 2.1% of GDP would be needed just to stabilize the debt-to-GDP ratio. This figure exceeds the government's target of 1.6%, creating a potential gap between official policy and independent economic assessments regarding long-term debt stability.

Market Reactions And Economic Impact

The Central Bank of Brazil halted its Selic cutting cycle on Wednesday, keeping Brazil's real interest rate the highest in the world. This decision underscores the market's demand for credible fiscal consolidation before further monetary easing can occur. The pause in rate cuts reflects ongoing inflation concerns and the need for greater certainty in fiscal policy.

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Following his election to a fourth term, President Lula faced immediate pressure to define his economic team and fiscal strategy. The financial market reacted to his election with a stock market decline and a rise in the dollar, reflecting concerns that his government might not prioritize fiscal adjustment. Inflation projections have increased, growth expectations have fallen, and economists now estimate a higher exchange rate for the real.

Providing market expectations and pressure on the government to adopt stricter austerity measures remains a key dynamic. Economists from the Institute of Fiscal Studies note that without deeper structural spending cuts, debt will continue to grow and inflation expectations will remain unanchored, keeping interest rates high. The government's plan to reach only 1.6% by 2030 leaves a gap in the trajectory required to fully satisfy these market demands.

Future Steps And Legislative Timeline

The financial market is watching the trajectory of the debt, not just the annual primary result. If debt continues to rise, risk premiums will stay high, keeping the Selic rate elevated and undermining the government's goal of reducing interest rates. The proposed adjustment of 2% of GDP over four years sounds ambitious but falls short of the 2.1% required by the IFI to merely stabilize the debt.

Finance Minister Dario Durigan is walking a tightrope between maintaining political support for social programs and satisfying international creditors. The administration must now navigate the legislative process to pass the fiscal framework bill, while simultaneously managing inflation expectations and currency stability. The success of this gradual adjustment will determine whether Brazil can achieve lower interest rates without triggering social unrest or economic contraction.