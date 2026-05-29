Brazil Moves Toward a 40‑Hour, Five‑Day Workweek Amid Regional Labor Reform Wave

Brazil's Congress debates a landmark law to limit the standard workweek to 40 hours over five days, aiming to boost worker health, productivity, and regional competitiveness while addressing concerns from business groups.

Brazil is preparing to align itself with a growing list of Latin America n nations that have adopted a 40‑hour, five‑day workweek, a shift that could reshape labor standards across the region.

The proposal, currently being debated in Congress, would cap the standard workweek at 40 hours, spread over five days, and would be enforced through a combination of federal legislation and incentives for companies that voluntarily transition to the new schedule. Proponents argue that the reduced hours will improve worker health, increase productivity, and stimulate consumer spending by giving employees more free time.

They cite studies from neighboring countries, such as Uruguay and Chile, where similar reforms have led to modest gains in GDP per capita and a noticeable decline in occupational burnout rates. Labor unions have long campaigned for the change, emphasizing that a shorter workweek would help address the chronic overtime culture that has plagued Brazil's manufacturing and service sectors for decades.

Opponents, including several powerful business associations and some members of the ruling coalition, warn that the legislation could raise operating costs for small and medium‑sized enterprises, many of which operate on thin margins. They contend that mandatory reductions in hours could force companies to cut staff, raise prices, or resort to automation, potentially offsetting any gains in employee well‑being.

To mitigate these concerns, the government is considering a phased implementation, beginning with a pilot program in the state of São Paulo, where a voluntary opt‑in model will allow companies to test the new schedule while receiving tax credits and access to low‑interest loans for productivity‑enhancing technology. If passed, Brazil would join a wave of reforms sweeping the continent, following Chile's recent amendment that reduced the legal workweek from 45 to 40 hours, and Argentina's experimental 38‑hour trial in the public sector.

International observers note that the shift reflects a broader reevaluation of work‑life balance in the post‑pandemic era, as remote‑work technologies and evolving employee expectations push policymakers to reconsider outdated labor norms. Economists predict that, while the transition may involve short‑term adjustment costs, the long‑term benefits could include higher labor force participation among women, reduced unemployment through job sharing, and a more resilient economy capable of adapting to automation and digital transformation.

The upcoming parliamentary vote is expected to take place in late June, with the President signaling strong support for the bill as part of his administration's agenda to modernize Brazil's socioeconomic framework





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Brazil is set to join other Latin American countries with a 40-hour, 5-day workweekBrazil was set to join other Latin American countries that have shortened working hours as the lower house approved a constitutional amendment establishing a 40-hour, five-day workweek.

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