Brazil Central Bank Official Links Stablecoin Conversions to Money Laundering Amid Regulatory Crackdown

Brazilian Central Bank director Gerson Romantini claims stablecoin conversions risk money laundering links. The crypto industry responds with concerns over legal clarity and business impact.

Gerson Romantini, the director of the foreign exchange department at the Central Bank of Brazil, has ignited a fierce regulatory debate regarding the classification of digital assets. He argued that funds converted into stablecoins could be classified as dirty money, even if the original capital was obtained through entirely legal channels. This controversial stance suggests that the act of conversion itself might implicate users in money laundering operations. The remarks challenge the growing reliance on crypto for international transfers within Brazil. Industry leaders are now questioning whether such interpretations will stifle legitimate financial innovation. The central bank official suggested that using certain stablecoin schemes could effectively dirt money. Consequently, such transactions might be viewed as part of a broader money laundering operation by authorities.

It is crucial to clarify that these alleged comments do not constitute an official policy declaring all stablecoin conversions as illegal money laundering. The statements reflect a specific viewpoint on risk assessment rather than a finalized regulatory mandate. These remarks were reportedly delivered by Romantini at a private event attended by representatives from various financial companies. The background to these comments includes the publication of Resolution No. 561 by the Central Bank of Brazil. This resolution was published on April 30 and took effect on October 1. The measure strictly limits the use of virtual assets for the settlement of international payment and transfer services. In the industry, these services are commonly referred to as e-Financial Services.

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The regulation mandates that payments between an e-Financial Services provider and its foreign partners must be settled through traditional foreign exchange operations. Alternatively, settlements must occur through a Brazilian real account opened by nonresidents. This requirement aims to bring cross-border digital transactions under stricter supervisory frameworks. The goal is to ensure that international flows of value are transparent and traceable by Brazilian financial authorities. The rule effectively removes virtual assets from being direct settlement instruments for these specific cross-border transactions. Crypto payments for these particular settlements are now off-limits under the new interpretation.

A specific practice known as the stablecoin sandwich has drawn particular scrutiny in this context. This mechanism involves a Brazilian fintech accepting a certain amount of reais from a customer. The fintech then uses this capital to purchase stablecoins like Tether or USD Coin. Another company subsequently converts these stablecoins into fiat currency to make payments or send money to families abroad. This process allows users to execute international money transfers for lower fees. This method often circumvents the traditional infrastructure used by banks for international remittances. The stablecoin sandwich has become a primary target for regulators seeking to control capital outflows.

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The Brazilian Association of Tokenization and Digital Assets, known as ABToken, issued a statement on November 14 in response. The association questioned the alleged classification of stablecoin transactions as money laundering. ABToken warned that sweeping bans could create legal confusion and hinder legitimate business activities. The association maintains that the use of stablecoins is not necessarily illegal in itself. They argue that criminal misuse does not justify blanket condemnations of the technology. Industry participants contend that stablecoins are frequently used for efficient international payments.

The debate highlights the tension between traditional banking oversight and the evolving digital asset economy. Regulators continue to assess how these new financial tools impact financial stability and integrity. The controversy underscores the challenges faced by fintechs operating in a rapidly changing regulatory landscape. Market participants are closely watching for further clarifications from the Central Bank of Brazil. The outcome of this regulatory standoff will likely define the future of digital payments in the region. Stakeholders remain divided on how to balance innovation with anti-money laundering compliance standards. The situation remains dynamic as both sides prepare for potential legislative adjustments.