Brazil Bungee Jumping Horror: Young Woman Thrown to Her Death

A 21-year-old woman was thrown to her death in a bungee jumping incident in Brazil. The incident occurred on Saturday when Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was thrown from Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, Sao Paulo. The woman was seen in disturbing footage being thrown from the bridge and falling to her death. The incident has sparked a public outcry, with many calling for the arrests of the men who fled the scene.

The young woman who was thrown to her death in a horrific bungee jumping incident in Brazil shared a haunting final social media post just before her jump, as the public call for the arrests of the men who fled after tossing her grows.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, was seen in disturbing footage circulating online being thrown from Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, Sao Paulo, on Saturday and falling to her death. The young woman was seen kitted out in a helmet and appeared to be wearing a harness, but was completely unattached to the bridge or to a bungee rope.

She was carried by two workers, one holding her legs and the other her torso as she maintained a superman pose, before they hurled her over the edge. Brazil's military police told local media that two men fled from the scene shortly after the realization dawned on the stunned group stood atop the bridge, O Globo reported. In total, six people were arrested after the two who fled into a wooded area were located by helicopter.

Three of those arrested at the scene were charged with homicide with implied malice, G1 reported. Just moments before she fell around 130 feet to her death, the young Jandira native had posted to her Instagram, showing off the jump wristbands and Skeleton bridge. Underneath a photo, Rodrigues de Freitas wrote: 'Who was the crazy person who let me come jump off a bridge?

' Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, posted photographs of her jump wristbands and the bridge just moments before she was thrown off the bridge on Saturday In total, six people were arrested after the two who fled into a wooded area were located by helicopter. Three of those arrested at the scene were charged with homicide with implied malice. According to the friend, Rodrigues de Freitas was a 'beautiful' young woman 'full of dreams' and interrupted plans.

Bystanders can be heard in the video frantically yelling out, 'the rope, people, the rope,' as she was released from the grip of the employees. Higor Diniz, who had been on the bridge at the time of the incident, told EPTV that after Rodrigues de Freitas plummeted to her death, onlookers began to panic.

'There were a lot of people there - not just a few. There were many people at the site. There were children there too, and they saw it happen,' he told the outlet.

'Some of the children were only six years old. It was a very intense scene. People panicked. Some who were farther back grabbed their belongings and started leaving.

' According to the outlet, the suspects who were arrested were 42 years and 27 years old, while the third is a 32-year-old civilian firefighter. The military police told O Globo that the proper fixation of the equipment would not have been carried out, causing Rodrigues de Freitas to fall to her death. Emergency responders arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene. Her body was then recovered before being transported to the Legal Institute for further investigation.

Delegate Andrea Dantas Levy told the outlet that the company operating the daredevil activity on the bridge 'didn't even have authorization to be there.

' Video taken at the scene shows the young woman being taken to the edge by the staff before being thrown into the ravine Bystanders can be heard frantically shouting in the background, 'the rope, people, the rope', in the seconds after she was released 'They ended up organizing this event, and, this fatality happened today, in my perception, due to a failure to verify and supervise the placement of the rope on the victim's jump,' Levy said. The suspect's legal teams told G1 that the workers were very experienced and this had been the company's first fatality in years.

According to the outlet, the three workers arrested were unable to offer a reason for the negligent error nor why final security checks weren't conducted upon Rodrigues de Freitas' turn to jump. The graduate had recently earned her degree in Physical Education and Sports Management, and was seen on social media regularly sharing content on her passions, including physical activity, adventure and spending time in nature, O Globo reported.

A family member wrote on Instagram: 'Until now I don't believe it, I love you so much I'll never forget you from our jokes, always remember you. I love you so much princess.

' Another friend wrote in a post on Instagram, translated from Portuguese, that Rodrigues de Freitas' death came as a 'tragedy...due to a lack of attention and responsibility. ' According to the friend, Rodrigues de Freitas was a 'beautiful' young woman 'full of dreams' and interrupted plans. 'Her mother said her biggest fear was losing one of them just three days ago... When a mother and a family cry, we all cry together,' they wrote





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