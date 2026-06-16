Brazil Bungee Jumping Death: Safety Standards Slipped Amid Backlog, Witness Alleges

A 21-year-old woman died after a bungee jump from the Skeleton Bridge in Brazil went wrong when the safety rope was not attached. A fellow jumper claims the organizers let standards slip due to pressure from a large queue after rain delays. Three men are held on homicide charges.

A tragic bungee jumping incident in Brazil has raised serious concerns about safety protocols and organizational standards under pressure. The accident claimed the life of Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, a 21-year-old aspiring physical education teacher, after she plunged approximately 130 feet from the abandoned Skeleton Bridge in Limeira , São Paulo.

The incident, which was captured on video and widely shared online, occurred when she was launched in an "airplane-style" jump-a maneuver where she was held aloft by two instructors before release. Reports indicate she had paid around £27 for the jump and extra for a 360-degree GoPro camera, which was seen in her hand moments before the fall but has since gone missing.

Police believe the device could hold crucial evidence about the final moments, including whether instructions were clear and if the fatal jump was recorded. A fellow participant, identified only as Emanuel, has come forward with allegations that the organizers allowed safety standards to slip due to a massive backlog of thrill-seekers. He was the second of 93 people to jump that day and noted that after rain delays, there was intense pressure to clear the queue.

Emanuel described his own jump as professionally conducted, with equipment checked and briefings given, but observed a sharp decline in organization thereafter.

"It was a very atypical day. It had rained, there were delays and there were many people waiting to jump. In my perception as a participant, the organisation left a lot to be desired," he stated. He emphasized that while the pressure does not excuse the tragedy, it points to a broader lack of professionalism that may have contributed.

His account aligns with video evidence showing that the bungee cord, which was securely attached to his leg, appeared coiled and unattached on the bridge when Maria Eduarda jumped. Following the fatal fall, bystanders frantically shouted about the missing rope, but the instructors reportedly fled the scene. They were later tracked down with police helicopters.

Six individuals were taken for questioning; three-Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42; Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32; and Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27-were remanded in custody on charges of homicide with dolo eventual. This Brazilian legal doctrine applies when defendants consciously accept the risk of death through their actions, even without direct intent to kill. Maria Eduarda's fiancé, who witnessed the plunge, suffered a medical emergency and was hospitalized.

A nurse, Rayza Dias, who was present as a tourist, rescued down the embankment and found the victim with a weak pulse and dilated pupils, but she could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for stricter regulation of adventure sports in Brazil, highlighting how commercial pressures can override essential safety measures.

Key details include the victim's last moments, captured on cellphone video, showing her being taken to the edge by staff and then thrown into the ravine without the safety cord. The missing GoPro is a critical piece of evidence; police are investigating whether it was removed after she fell, as one witness claimed. The event underscores vulnerabilities in unregulated extreme sports operations, especially when large groups and weather delays create chaotic conditions.

Family members and the public demand accountability, while authorities examine whether the company involved had proper licensing and safety checks. The case also revives debates about how such activities are marketed to young people and the adequacy of emergency response protocols in remote locations. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on ensuring that thrill-seekers are not exposed to fatal risks due to negligence or profit-driven shortcuts





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Bungee Jumping Brazil Skeleton Bridge Limeira Safety Standards Maria Eduarda Rodrigues De Freitas Homicide Charge Dolo Eventual Gopro Video Evidence Rain Delay Queue Organizers Thrill-Seekers Accident

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