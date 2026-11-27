Brazil authorized nine gene-based medicines since 2020, yet high CAR-T costs and lack of SUS funding force patients into courts for life-saving treatments.

Brazil has officially authorized nine gene-based medicines since 2020, marking a significant entry into the global biotechnology sector. Despite these regulatory milestones and the operation of more than twenty domestic research programs, critical treatments like CAR-T therapy remain inaccessible to the general population. The primary barrier is a prohibitive price tag of R$2 million to R$3 million per personalized dose, which effectively excludes patients from the Unified Health System (SUS) and private insurance coverage.

Regulatory Milestones and Disease Coverage

Anvisa, Brazil's health regulatory agency, has registered a diverse portfolio of nine gene therapies since the first approval in 2020. These medications target severe conditions including lymphomas, leukemias, multiple myeloma, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that can prove fatal for boys in their adolescence. The inaugural approval involved a Novartis drug for an inherited retinal disease that causes progressive vision loss in children.

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The nation is not merely importing these advanced treatments but is actively developing local expertise. Over twenty research initiatives are currently underway at universities, hospitals, blood centers, and private laboratories. These programs receive support from major pharmaceutical entities such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, BioMarin, and Novartis. This infrastructure positions Brazil as an emerging participant in the global gene-therapy pipeline, which includes fifty-five licensed medicines in the United States and sixty more expected by 2030.

The CAR-T Mechanism and Economic Barriers

CAR-T therapy represents a personalized medical approach where a patient's own blood is collected and sent to specialized facilities in countries like Germany or the Netherlands. There, immune cells are genetically modified and expanded before being reinfused into the patient. Clinicians at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein report that this method achieves complete remission in many treated individuals, including nurse Ana Tunussi, who has remained cancer-free since early 2024 after previous treatments failed.

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The economic structure of CAR-T therapy presents a unique challenge to healthcare financing. Because each dose is manufactured for a single individual, the treatment cannot benefit from economies of scale or batch production. Oncologist Breno Gusmão of Abrale notes that this exclusivity inherently drives up costs. Consequently, insurers often classify these requests as catastrophic claims, leading to frequent denials and forcing patients to seek legal remedies to secure funding.

Domestic Production and Clinical Innovation

To reduce dependency on foreign manufacturing and lower costs, a pilot program led by the University of São Paulo (USP) in Ribeirão Preto has been authorized by Anvisa to produce fully domestic CAR-T cells. This initiative has already treated twenty patients with lymphoma and leukemia, with the first volunteer achieving total remission from terminal-stage disease. This local production capability is seen as a crucial step toward making such therapies sustainable for public health systems.

Parallel advancements are occurring in other genetic frontiers. At the USP Human Genome and Advanced Therapies Center, biologist Mayana Zatz is utilizing CRISPR-Cas9 technology to study protective genes in rare Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients who retain mobility into their thirties. Additionally, the XenoBR program has successfully cloned Latin America's first pig, aiming to gene-edit animals for human organ transplantation. This effort seeks to alleviate the SUS transplant queue, which currently exceeds 49,000 individuals waiting primarily for kidneys.

Reimbursement Challenges and Future Outlook

Anvisa's marketing authorizations do not automatically guarantee public reimbursement, which falls under the jurisdiction of Conitec, the commission responsible for integrating treatments into the SUS. According to available data, most of the nine approved technologies have not yet been submitted for Conitec evaluation. Notable setbacks include the rejection of Luxturna and the suspension of Elevidys registration, highlighting the rigorous hurdles for market entry.

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The Ministry of Health is exploring risk-sharing agreements, such as the contract for Zolgensma, where payments to manufacturers are tied to patient outcomes. This model, which shifts the financial risk of treatment failure onto drugmakers, serves as a potential template for future CAR-T reimbursement. If domestic production succeeds and such financial structures are adopted, these life-saving gene therapies may finally achieve widespread access for Brazilian patients.