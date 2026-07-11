Brazil Prioritizes Lithium, Rare Earths and Nickel in New 27-Mineral Critical List

Brazil's federal government approved a 27-mineral critical and strategic list on November 5. The classification steers public subsidies and foreign investment screening toward rare earths and lithium.

Brazil's federal government officially approved a comprehensive list of 27 minerals classified as critical and strategic on Thursday, November 5. This decisive action establishes a new regulatory framework that directs state subsidies and screens foreign investments across the mining sector. The approval occurred during the inaugural meeting of the National Council for Industrialization of Critical and Strategic Minerals. This council is commonly referred to by the acronym CIMCE and operates under the oversight of the Casa Civil.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attended the meeting at the Palácio do Planalto. Miriam Belchior, the Minister of the Casa Civil, chaired the session and provided key input on the classification criteria. The approval marks a major shift in how Brazil manages its vast mineral wealth. The government is moving from a passive oversight model to an active industrial policy. This change is designed to secure supply chains and attract high-value foreign capital for domestic processing.

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The council sorted the 27 minerals into three distinct priority tiers. This tiered system determines the level of public financing access. It also dictates the intensity of government scrutiny applied to ownership changes and sales contracts. The classification framework was developed based on criteria outlined in the National Policy for Critical and Strategic Minerals. That policy was signed into law in September 2024 to guide these industrial decisions.

Government officials drew upon existing data from multiple agencies. They utilized reports from the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services. The national development bank BNDES also contributed essential financial data. Officials incorporated international classifications used by other nations to ensure alignment. This approach ensures the list aligns with global market realities and geopolitical needs.

The top priority tier includes nine specific minerals. These are rare earths, graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, manganese, silicon, and uranium. Minerals in this highest tier are granted maximum access to public financing instruments. This priority reflects the high geopolitical risk and supply concentration associated with these resources. They are essential for the energy transition and national security infrastructure.

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Any ownership changes or sales contracts involving these top-tier minerals are subject to rigorous screening. This mechanism gives the government a de facto veto or delay power over transactions. It represents a significant change for a sector that has historically operated with minimal state intervention. The state now has a clear mechanism to influence market dynamics for these critical inputs.

The intermediate priority tier comprises eight specific minerals. These include tungsten, chromium, vanadium, tantalum, titanium, phosphate, potassium, and sulphur. These resources face the same ownership and contract screening mechanisms as the top tier. However, they receive lower priority for development funding from state banks. This distinction allows for targeted resource allocation based on immediate economic risk.

The low-priority tier covers ten minerals. These include niobium, tin, iron, zinc, gold, magnesium, molybdenum, thorium, aluminium, and the platinum group. Minerals in the lowest tier are only subject to ownership-change screening. They have the least access to state incentives and public financing. This granular approach allows the government to focus limited resources on high-risk areas.

The classification of minerals as critical or strategic rests on specific definitions. Critical minerals are those essential to key sectors. Their insufficient or unstable supply could threaten production and employment. This definition also covers threats to the energy transition and national security. These resources are prioritized based on their immediate risk to the economy.

In contrast, strategic minerals are those with significant reserves in Brazil. They contribute to the economy, industrial development, and regional growth. They also play a role in emissions reduction efforts. The distinction allows the government to allocate resources based on both immediate risk. It also considers long-term developmental potential for the nation.

Five specific parameters determine which tier a mineral lands in. These parameters are geopolitical risk, concentration of global supply, and substitutability. The other two parameters are Brazil's position in the production chain and the country's degree of dependency. The highest priority is assigned where geopolitical risk and supply concentration are high. This occurs when substitutability and Brazil's chain position are low.

This ensures that the most vulnerable points in the supply chain receive attention. Belchior emphasized that the current list is initial and may be revised. This allows the policy to evolve with market conditions. The government can include other substances in the future as needed. This flexibility is crucial for a rapidly changing global market.

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The approval of the 27-mineral list serves as a clear signal to international markets. Minister Miriam Belchior stated that Brazil welcomes foreign investment. This investment must bring security, predictability, and a commitment to adding value. The approach aims to leverage foreign capital to develop downstream industries. Brazil seeks to avoid simply exporting raw materials to global markets.

The real policy signal lies in the tier assignments rather than just the list itself. By placing rare earths, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and copper in the top tier, the government shows where it will concentrate scarce public financing. It also indicates where the state will apply the most scrutiny to foreign deals. This dual approach is designed to transform Brazil's mining sector into a robust industrial tool.

Looking ahead, the framework channels limited state resources toward minerals with high geopolitical risk. The screening of ownership changes and sales contracts in the top two tiers gives the state significant leverage. This shift marks a departure from previous policies of light state involvement. It sets the stage for a more interventionist role for the Brazilian state.

For mining companies, the tier system creates a two-speed market. Top-tier projects may attract sovereign and state-backed capital. Low-tier minerals like gold and iron ore remain largely driven by private market dynamics. Established players stand to benefit from prioritized financing. However, the ownership-screening requirement could complicate mergers and acquisitions for junior explorers.

The policy aims to close the gap in commercial production for rare earths. Brazil holds among the world's largest reserves of these resources. Yet commercial production remains minimal compared to other global suppliers. The government hopes to leverage this potential through joint ventures and technology transfers. Foreign investors can improve their odds of approval by committing to local processing.

The implementing regulations for screening and financing are not yet fully published. Companies are expected to prepare for more detailed disclosure requirements. Mining companies with top-tier assets should anticipate increased regulatory oversight. The first disbursements under the prioritized framework will indicate which projects the government intends to back.

This new regulatory landscape introduces both opportunity and uncertainty for investors. The opportunity is preferential access to state financing and a clear government partner. The uncertainty stems from the potential for political review of deal terms. The list itself remains revisable based on evolving global conditions. Stakeholders must monitor the next steps in regulatory implementation closely.