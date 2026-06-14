Brazil and Morocco Battle to 1-1 Draw in World Cup Group C Opener

Five-time champion Brazil was held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their World Cup Group C opener at MetLife Stadium. Vinicius Junior scored the equalizer after Ismael Saibari's early goal for Morocco. The match showcased Brazil's struggles and Morocco's resilience.

In a highly anticipated Group C clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , five-time champion Brazil faced a stern test against Morocco at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The match, played in front of a crowd of 80,663 fans predominantly clad in Brazil's canary yellow, ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams showcasing moments of brilliance and vulnerability. Brazil, under the guidance of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, was under immense pressure to end their 24-year drought without a World Cup title, having last lifted the trophy in 2002.

Morocco, a semifinalist in the previous tournament in 2022, proved to be a formidable opponent, dominating the early stages and leaving the Brazilian defense scrambling. The game started disastrously for Brazil as Morocco pressed high and created numerous chances. Within the first 30 minutes, Morocco had fired 12 shots, testing goalkeeper Alisson Becker repeatedly. The breakthrough came in the 21st minute when a defensive mix-up allowed Ismael Saibari to chip the ball over Alisson, giving Morocco a deserved lead.

Brazil looked disjointed and anxious, with Ancelotti later admitting that the team was 'a bit anxious at the beginning' and 'nerves were all over the place.

' The equalizer arrived in the 32nd minute, courtesy of Vinicius Junior. The Real Madrid winger exchanged passes with Bruno Guimaraes on the left flank, cut inside past Neil El Aynaoui, and unleashed a powerful right-footed shot that flew past Yassine Bounou into the far corner. It was Vinicius's 10th international goal and a moment of individual brilliance that lifted the spirits of the Brazilian fans.

The second half was a more balanced affair, with both sides having opportunities to snatch a winner. Morocco came close in stoppage time when Alisson spilled a long-range shot and then, while on the ground, used his right hand to block Ayoub Amaimouni's follow-up, preserving the draw. Brazil extended their unbeaten streak in World Cup openers to 21 matches, including 17 wins, a record that stretches back to 1934.

Ancelotti, who became Brazil's first foreign World Cup coach, was resplendent in a three-piece suit despite the 88-degree Fahrenheit heat, but his team's performance left much to be desired. Morocco's captain Achraf Hakimi acknowledged that his team still needs to improve but emphasized the positives. Looking ahead, Brazil will face Haiti on Friday in Philadelphia, while Morocco takes on Scotland in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Both teams remain hopeful of advancing from Group C, but this draw highlighted the challenges that await them in a tournament that has already delivered drama and intrigue





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