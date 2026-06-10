Brazen flytippers dump van-load of rubbish on private land in broad daylight

Three men were caught on camera dumping a van-load of rubbish including chairs and an oven on private land in New Milton, Hampshire. The incident was shared by Double H Nurseries who are now facing a £1,000 clean-up bill.

Brazen flytippers were caught on camera dumping a van-load of rubbish including chairs and an oven on private land in broad daylight. Three men were caught on camera as they reversed their tipper truck, emblazoned with a company logo and contact details, and emptied the pile of waste in New Milton, Hampshire.

Footage of the incident, which took place on Saturday morning, was shared by Double H Nurseries who are now facing a £1,000 clean-up bill. The pick-up truck's clear branding labelled it as belonging to GL Property Maintenance. When contacted by the Daily Mail, a representative for the company initially claimed to be unaware of the incident. When informed that there was footage of it, they said: 'Come down and suck my d***, pr***'.

CCTV showed the truck pulling up in a field and reversing before the three men exited the vehicle. One, wearing orange overalls, casually walks around the van with his hands in his pockets as he waits for his colleague to tip up the back of the truck. He chats to a second man who is dressed all in black and wearing a hood up to hide his face.

The three men were captured on camera dumping waste including an armchair and oven. When contacted by the Daily Mail, a representative for the company said: 'Come down and suck my d***, pr***'. The footage shows the men carefully remove some of their own items from the back of the truck, including what appears to be a strimmer and a petrol can, before tipping the rest of the contents out.

They then place their equipment back in the truck bed and drive off. The nursery says it is now left to foot the bill to have the illegal waste properly removed, which they estimate will cost about £1,000. According to GL Property Maintenance's branding, the firm specialise in tree removal, hedge trimming, fencing, garden clearance and driveways.

The Daily Mail did not find a matching firm listed during a search of the government's licenced waste carriers register - which any person or company which transports or gets rid of waste must be on. A staff member at Double H Nurseries said they tried to report the incident to the police and the local council, but that they were told neither could help as the waste has been dumped on private land.

Employees at the wholesale plant nursery watched the criminals take less than three minutes to pull up, offload and drive off again, meaning by the time they rushed to the site the men were gone. Staff will now have to hire skips and take time out of their work schedules to load the household waste to be correctly disposed of.

Andy Burton, managing director at Double H, said: 'We saw it on the CCTV camera but by the time we went out there they were gone. The CCTV camera picked it all up nicely, they did it in the perfect location for us to get the evidence. We got the cameras because we have had issues with flytipping before and for general security. It's just so frustrating.

We are trying to run a business and this is another thing that costs us thousands of pounds to get rid of it all. It looks like some sort of house clearance - there were sofas, armchairs and an oven. There were about ten big bulky items. We reported it to the police about an hour after it happened but they weren't interested and basically said it wasn't a police matter.

We then contacted the council and they replied saying because it's private land they can't help remove it but would pass it on to one of their teams. It's clearly illegal, you would think between the police and council someone could take some sort of action and issue a fine or something but it feels like there will be no repercussions for them. Everyone is shocked and frustrated that they can get away with it.

I bet it's not the first time and it won't be the last time. They are just scamming people and passing the buck. Why do they think that's a fair thing to do to another business? A spokesperson for New Forest District Council said: 'In any incident of fly tipping we will seek to prosecute where possible. Clearance of a fly tip is the responsibility of the landowner.





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Flytipping Waste Dumping Private Land GL Property Maintenance Double H Nurseries

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