Brazen flytippers caught on camera dumping van-load of rubbish on private land

Three men were caught on camera dumping a van-load of rubbish including chairs and an oven on private land in New Milton, Hampshire. The incident took place on Saturday morning and was captured by Double H Nurseries' CCTV camera. The men were seen reversing their tipper truck, which was emblazoned with the logo of GL Property Maintenance, and emptying the pile of waste in a field. The nursery is now facing a £1,000 clean-up bill after the incident.

Three men were caught on camera dumping a van-load of rubbish including chairs and an oven on private land in New Milton , Hampshire . The incident took place on Saturday morning and was captured by Double H Nurseries ' CCTV camera.

The men were seen reversing their tipper truck, which was emblazoned with the logo of GL Property Maintenance, and emptying the pile of waste in a field. The truck's clear branding labelled it as belonging to GL Property Maintenance, a company that specialises in tree removal, hedge trimming, fencing, garden clearance and driveways.

However, a search of the government's licenced waste carriers register did not find a matching firm listed. The nursery is now facing a £1,000 clean-up bill after the incident. The CCTV footage shows the men carefully removing some of their own items from the back of the truck, including a strimmer and a petrol can, before tipping the rest of the contents out. They then placed their equipment back in the truck bed and drove off.

The nursery says it is now left to foot the bill to have the illegal waste properly removed, which they estimate will cost about £1,000. According to GL Property Maintenance's branding, the firm specialise in tree removal, hedge trimming, fencing, garden clearance and driveways. A representative for the company initially claimed to be unaware of the incident when contacted by the Daily Mail.

However, when informed that there was footage of it, they said: 'Come down and suck my d***, pr***'. The incident has left the nursery frustrated and feeling that there will be no repercussions for the men. The police and local council were contacted by the nursery after the incident, but they were told that neither could help as the waste has been dumped on private land.

A staff member at Double H Nurseries said: 'We saw it on the CCTV camera but by the time we went out there they were gone. The CCTV camera picked it all up nicely, they did it in the perfect location for us to get the evidence. We got the cameras because we have had issues with flytipping before and for general security. It's just so frustrating.

We are trying to run a business and this is another thing that costs us thousands of pounds to get rid of it all. It looks like some sort of house clearance - there were sofas, armchairs and an oven. There were about ten big bulky items. We reported it to the police about an hour after it happened but they weren't interested and basically said it wasn't a police matter.

We then contacted the council and they replied saying because it's private land they can't help remove it but would pass it on to one of their teams. It's clearly illegal, you would think between the police and council someone could take some sort of action and issue a fine or something but it feels like there will be no repercussions for them. Everyone is shocked and frustrated that they can get away with it.

I bet it's not the first time and it won't be the last time. They are just scamming people and passing the buck. Why do they think that's a fair thing to do to another business?

', A spokesperson for New Forest District Council said: 'In any incident of fly tipping we will seek to prosecute where possible. Clearance of a fly tip is the responsibility of the landowner.





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Flytipping Waste Dumping Private Land GL Property Maintenance Double H Nurseries New Milton Hampshire

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