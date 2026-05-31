Brazen Break-In at Shoreditch Vintage Store Caught on CCTV as Thieves Steal £6,200 in Designer Goods

CCTV footage captures two cyclists breaking into Bread and Butter Collections in Shoreditch at 4.30am, stealing over £6,000 worth of vintage designer items across two trips. The owner describes feeling violated, and police continue their investigation.

The brazen daylight break-in at Bread and Butter Collections, a vintage store in Shoreditch , was captured on CCTV , showing two individuals on bicycles arriving at 4.30am on May 28.

One suspect wore a mask, while the other remained unmasked. They forcefully broke the door open, entered the premises, and proceeded to empty designer clothing racks and display cabinets. After an initial round of stealing, they left the store to acquire additional plastic bags, returning twenty minutes later with green bin liners to continue their haul.

Across two trips, the thieves managed to steal a significant quantity of high-value items, including five designer handbags, five handmade rings, two retro football shirts, ten caps, and fifteen vintage leather jackets, with the total value reaching £6,200. Audio from the store's CCTV recorded one thief urging his accomplice to hurry and get more bags, while the other was told to "shut up" when he suggested leaving quickly.

The store owner, Ben Whittle, described feeling "gutted and violated" by the incident. He explained that the individuals "bashed through the door" until it gave way, targeting a whole rail of jackets, which were a main seller, and breaking into a glass display cabinet to steal the designer handbags. The masked suspect, dressed entirely in black with a balaclava, specifically broke into the display cabinet, while his accomplice focused on leather biker jackets.

After filling the bags and placing some jackets on their bicycle handlebars, they shut the door and departed. Whittle learned of the burglary later that morning when his cleaner arrived and called him. Reviewing the CCTV footage left him in disbelief as he tried to comprehend the events.

The timing of the theft was particularly painful for the business, as Bread and Butter Collections was preparing to launch its own football kit on June 13 and open a new store location just four days later. With the opening of Bread and Butter Collections Arch imminent, Whittle emphasized that "we need every penny we can get," noting the financial pressures of running a small business, calling it "tough.

" A small positive note was that the thieves left behind Arsenal shirts, some of which were sold over the weekend during the team's Premier League winners bus parade. In response to the break-in, Whittle reinforced the store's doors with additional locks, noting that the perpetrators "must have shouldered it pretty hard.

" Despite the burglary occurring at a crucial time, the business has experienced an outpouring of community support. Whittle stated, "We've got a good community - the theft has amplified that. I feel a bit violated but we're doing alright.

" Bread and Butter Collections, originally established during the COVID-19 pandemic, has grown into a vintage lifestyle and events brand based in North London. The operation occupies a three-storey building in Shoreditch, with the vintage store on the ground floor, an event space on the first floor, and a music studio on the top floor. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a video circulating online appears to show the burglary on Rivington Street, Shoreditch, on the specified date.

The footage depicts two suspects breaking in and stealing several designer bags and leather jackets. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting ongoing enquiries, but no arrests have been made at this stage. They are urging anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 1489/28MAY, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111





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