Security footage captured an arsonist torching the patio.

The male suspect set the three-story building ablaze around 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at 21021 W. Ventura Blvd. in Woodland Hills, sending flames ripping through the restaurant and threatening the apartments above.

Security footage captures an arson suspect setting a fire on the patio of HQ Gastropub in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. The aftermath was still on full display Wednesday, with burned debris, shattered windows and extensive fire damage left behind at the scene. The city has posted a restricted-use notice barring anyone from occupying the damaged building until falling hazards, debris and water damage are addressed. Permits will also be required for all repairs.

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Seventy-seven Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the Nov. 24 blaze, bringing it under control in 57 minutes. No injuries were reported.