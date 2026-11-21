There were numerous upsets in college hockey Friday, but not at Yost Ice Arena, where the No. 1 Wolverines dominated the scoring against the No. 9 Spartans.

Michigan forward Jayden Perron scored his nation-leading 14th goal of the season as the Wolverines routed Michigan State at Yost Arena on Nov. 20, 2026, 5-1.

| Michigan Athletics One hundred and thirty-six penalty minutes were handed out in the series home-and-home opener between Michigan and Michigan State, and more penalties including suspensions are expected after a line brawl erupted in the third period Friday night. Although shots in the game were even at 38 each, No. 1 Michigan won in a 5-1 rout at Ypst Ice Arena. Goaltender Jack Ivankovic made 37 saves while J.P.

Also read 5 Thoughts From Purdue's 95-49 Blowout Win Over Oakland

Hurlbert and Asher Barnett both had a goal and an assist for the Wolverines. The nation's leading goal scorer, Jayden Perron, also ripped his 14th of the season, while junior forward Cullen Potter had a first-period goal for No. 9 Michigan State.

The game only saw 10 minutes of penalties through the first two periods, when a hit from behind by Michigan State defenseman Sean Barnhill on Nick Moldenhauer sparked the line brawl in front of the Wolverines’ bench. Before everything was sorted out, three players on each side headed to the locker room early with game disqualifications for fighting: Michigan’s Nic Sima, Drew Schock and Michael Hage, with Garrett Schifsky handed both roughing penalty and a 10-minute misconduct, with Barnhill, Shane Vansaghi and Matthew Lahey were disqualified from Michigan State, and Patrick Geary landing a 10-minute game misconduct.

Started with a hit from behind from Sean Barnhill on Nick Moldenhauer. Multiple MSU players left the box to join in on it. Jack Nesbitt, Sean Barnhill and others ejected. There will be suspensions.

Advertisement

Rare scene in college hockey. Michigan State has 17 players who have already been selected in the NHL Draft, and Michigan has 16 including plus the player who could go first overall in the 2027 NHL Draft, defenseman Landon DuPont.

Gavin Morrissey’s short-handed goal, Wisconsin’s third of the season to tie Army and Brown for the most in college hockey, gave the Badgers an early lead, but Vasily Zelenov's third-period goal was the game-winner as the nation’s No. 2 team edged Penn State 2-1. Mason Vaccari made 25 saves for the shutout while Matthew Romer, Pat Murphy and Owen Drury netted key goals as Stonehill registered just its second all-time win over a nationally- ranked opponent with a 4-0 victory over Northeastern.

Marcus Nguyen had a hat trick and freshman goaltender William Lacelle made 31 saves as host Omaha stunned No. 4 Western Michigan 3-1. Chase Cheslock’s goal 4:50 of the third period tied the game and Will Ingemann made 35 saves as St. Thomas managed a tie at No. 3 Denver, and then earned the extra conference point by winning the shootout. He wasn’t’ credited with a loss, but it was the first non-win for goaltender Johnny Hicks .

Dean Letourneau scored goals as Boston College notched its first win against a ranked opponent this season, 4-0 at No. 20 Maine. Teddy Stiga and Alex Pelletier also scored, Oscar Hemming and Casey Mutryn both had two assists, and Louka Cloutier posted a 33-save shutout. St. Cloud State announced that longtime St. Cloud State public address announcer Chuck Claussen passed away on Thursday.

The financial firm Greenleaf Trust has secured the naming rights for the new basketball and hockey facility at Western Michigan. The arena is on schedule for its fall 2027 opening. Friday was one of those rare non-holiday days during the regular season when the NHL didn’t have any games scheduled. Per NHL.com, there are 14 games set for Saturday, including two nationally televised in the United States and six in Canada.

Bemidji State 4, Lake Superior 4 St. Thomas 1, No. 3 Denver 1 No. 14 Cornell 3, No. 10 Colgate 0No. 12 Minnesota Duluth 3, Minnesota State 1Notre Dame at Ohio State, 5 p.m. ETBemidji State at Lake Superior, 6 p.m. ETArizona State at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, 5 p.m. CTSt. Cloud State at No. 7 North Dakota, 6 p.m. CTNo. 6 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Clarkson, 3 p.m. ETNo. 9 Connecticut at Vermont, 3 p.m. ETNo. 1 Ohio State at No. 10 St. Cloud State, 1 p.m. CTThis Date in Hockey HistoryNovember 21, 1942: The NHL eliminated overtime due to wartime restrictions that influenced the train schedules.

Advertisement

It didn’t reinstate it until the 1983-84 season. It took 40 years for it to be reinstated. November 21, 1979: In preparation for the upcoming Olympics the Miracle on Ice Team opened a four-game series against the Canadian National Team. Team USA went winless, although three of the losses were by one goal.

November 21, 1979: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito notched his 70th career shutout with a 4-0 win over the Washington Capitals. November 21, 1982: Former UMD and Miracle Ice center Mark Pavelich scored the first natural hat tricks and had an assist to lead the New York Rangers over the Islanders, 7-3. November 21, 1987: Merrimack defenseman Karl Stollery was born in Camrose, Alberta. November 21, 1994: Union defenseman Nick DeSimone was born in East Amherst, N.Y.

November 21, 2008: Former St. Cloud State defenseman Bret Hedican played in his 1,000th NHL game as Anaheim lost at St. Louis. November 21, 2021: Former Colorado College left wing Jaden Schwartz became the first player in Seattle Kraken history to have a four-point game with a goal and three assists during a 5-2 win against Washinton.

November 21, 2021: Former Minnesota player Ryan Lindgren became just the fourth defenseman, and 24th player overall, in NHL history to score a go-ahead goal in the final second of regulation. He scored with 0.7 seconds remaining as the New York Rangers defeated Buffalo 5-4. Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites .

He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football. ” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA.

Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.