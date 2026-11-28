A fight broke out at Killington Resort Saturday after an alleged snowball accident. The resort enforced a zero-tolerance policy following the viral melee.

A routine holiday skiing trip at Killington Resort in Vermont escalated into a violent physical altercation on Saturday. The incident occurred amidst heavy weekend crowds as skiers and snowboarders waited in line for the North Ridge ski lift. The resort recently opened for the season and experienced unusually long wait times due to limited run availability in the northeastern United States.

Violence Breaks Out at Lift Line

Footage captured the moment the dispute turned into a slugfest involving multiple individuals. Two snowboarders were seen exchanging punches and wrestling on the snow surface. The physical confrontation continued until members of the ski patrol intervened to separate the combatants. The patrol team successfully halted the melee and restored order to the lift area.

Also read Bolivian Cup Final Chaos: Referee Jordy Aleman Punches Player Amid Mass Brawl

Social Media Claims Spark Dispute

While official reports state the exact trigger remains unclear, an Instagram user provided a specific account of the incident. The user claimed the chaos started after their group threw snowballs at two female friends. The post alleged that another individual charged at a friend clipped to his board, accusing him of hitting his girlfriend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Resort Enforces Strict Conduct Rules

Amy Laramie, a spokesperson for Killington Resort, confirmed the incident to NBC 5 in Burlington. She acknowledged that lift lines were significantly longer over the weekend compared to mid-week visits. Laramie stated the resort maintains a zero-tolerance policy for violent behavior. The facility plans to enforce pass restrictions against those involved in the altercation.

Pattern of Viral Ski Resort Altercations

This event mirrors similar viral videos of disputes at ski areas. In February, social media aggregator Tara Bull posted footage of a fight between snowboarders on the platform X. Such incidents continue to draw attention to conduct issues in crowded winter sports destinations. The resort remains focused on safety protocols for future visitors.