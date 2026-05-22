Brawl Breaks Out During Catholic School's Kindergarten Graduation in Ohio

A shocking brawl erupted between families over seating at a Catholic school's kindergarten graduation in Ohio on Thursday, destroying the very day meant to honor their children.

A shocking brawl broke out between families over seating at a Catholic school's kindergarten graduation in Ohio on Thursday, destroying the very day meant to honor their children.

The violence exploded at the Queen of Apostles School in Toledo, Ohio, Thursday morning after one family allegedly began hoarding rows of seats, witnesses reported. When it was over and after police arrived, a 28-year-old woman, Jessica Anderson, was arrested and charged with felonious assault. Anderson allegedly started cursing out parents who tried to take some of the seats she was accused of commandeering, according to WTVG.

Craig Mays, another parent of a graduating kindergartener, told the Toledo TV news outlet that he tried to calm Anderson down, but could only get a few words out as several people pummeling a man who lay prone on the ground. The wild video shows several people pummeling a man who lay prone on the ground, who apparently is Mays.

The video shows that when Mays' ex-partner, and mother of his daughter, tried to step in, Anderson allegedly snagged her by the hair and dragged her away, only to continue their battle with hair pulling and punches to the head. Anderson allegedly slammed the mother's head into a chair, triggering the assault charges. Mays said the mother of his child was treated with ‘staples’ in her scalp and has an injured wrist and knees.

He also said he attended Queen of Apostles as a child and said ‘never in a million years’ would he have thought something like that brawl would ever happen at the respected parochial school. The graduation ceremony has been rescheduled





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Catholic School Kindergarten Graduation Family Brawl Assault Charges Parole Violation

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