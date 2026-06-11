Bravo's Young Stars Prepare for Season 2 of Reality TV Drama

Bravo's young stars, including Riley Burruss, Charlie Zakkour, Liam Obergfoll, Hudson McLeroy, Ava Dash, Ariana Biermann, Emira D’Spain, Georgia McCann, Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks, Shai Fruchter, Rowan Henchygang, are ready for another season of drama starting June 24. They discuss their new lives away from their famous folks, the challenges of season 2, and their relationships with their parents.

Riley Burruss, Charlie Zakkour, Liam Obergfoll, Hudson McLeroy, Ava Dash, Ariana Biermann, Emira D’Spain, Georgia McCann, Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks, Shai Fruchter, Rowan Henchygang documented their new lives away from their famous folks, Bravo ’s young stars are ready for another season of drama starting Wednesday, June 24.and Ariana, 22, who announced their split three months after season 1’s July finale.

"I can deal with scrutiny for myself. I can deal with it from the world. I’ve kind of dealt with that my whole life," Ariana exclusively tells, she hints at some rocky season 2 moments between them: "Obviously nobody wants to see the person they’ve been with forever with somebody else, and I think that’s going to be tough. But what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

" Reality TV wouldn’t be the same without some fierce, strong and brave mamas. Whether Dancing With the Stars, The Valley, Real Housewives or 90 Day Fiancé is your weekly must-see show, chances are there’s a beloved cast member who also happens to be a mom. With Mother’s Day weekend here, Us Weekly wanted to recognize Another big change? The cast is more confident now that they have an entire season — and its aftermath — under their belts.

"Our parents were obviously a big part of our lives," Riley tells. "We’re a group of ambitious, independent young adults," Liam teases. "That lends itself to some fun times, some weird times and some chaos. " got to chat with every cast member in their first interview ahead of season 2.

Keep reading to see what they experienced in the Big Apple. After jump-starting her modeling career, Ava, 26, is ready to conquer New York City all by herself.

"I pay all my own bills," the daughter of record exec. "I work very hard. If I didn't do that, I wouldn't be able to live in this city.

" This season, as the activist and author navigates a "whole new chapter," she finds herself in some "silly" drama with certain cast members. "I don't want to seem like I'm gossiping," the Manhattan native teases. "Let's just get out of your head and get into it. " Say no more — we are ready to get into it!

The thought of reliving season 2 makes Ariana, 24, "actually want to throw up," she says. In addition to moving through a public breakup from Hudson, the former star finds herself navigating a love triangle and anger toward certain costars.

"It's definitely my crashout season," Ariana, 24, tells. 's daughter, she promises to always keep it real and speak her truth. "I definitely lived very authentically to myself and how I was feeling in the moment," she says, "which I feel might bite me in the ass a little bit. " Hudson, 24, still isn't sure whether he'll be watching season 2.

"It was difficult with the breakup," he tells. "I was also trying to run a business out of Atlanta at the same time, so it was a lot of things at once. " Though he's staying mum on where he and Ariana stand today, Hudson is "excited to see what everybody has to say" about their dynamic. Whether or not things are romantic, "Ariana and I will always be close," he says.

As for the upcoming seasons: "Just put on your seat belts and strap in.

" Before cameras rolled on season 2, creative strategist Georgia, 24, knew she had to do something crucial. "I was really unhappy with my hair the whole first season," she says. "I literally couldn't believe it. " Her first move was a keratin treatment.

After that, the priorities were building new businesses and repairing broken friendships.

"It's very messy," she says about season 2. "It's a whirlwind. " But, Georgia reminds any potentially judgy viewers, "We're kids in our 20s at the end of the day. Your 20s are for figuring things out for real.

" Love him or hate him, club kid Charlie, 30, wasn't interested in changing for the cameras after surviving season 1 — and real-life headlines linking him to legal issues, for which he was never charged. "There are certain topics I decided to steer clear from," he says, "but I don't think I approached much differently.

" Charlie's not-so-cautious antics this time around include a flirtation with Ariana and "lots of surprises," he says, as some cast members find themselves isolated from the group. "Georgia was very much on the outs," he says of his former friend. "I'm in with at least half the group. " Even amid the drama, Brooks makes time to work on his clothing line and find peace with his boyfriend, whom he affectionately calls "my person.

" Riley, 23, was the resident grown-up in season 1, and now she's leveling up even more. "We're really seeing me trying to figure out what adulthood looks like for me," she says. "I'm starting to place the puzzle pieces





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bravo Young Stars Season 2 Drama Relationships Parents Modeling Career Keratin Treatment Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career Clothing Line Businesses Friendships Legal Issues Club Kid Acting Modeling Acting Career

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Cohen is all for casting a transgender ‘Real Housewife’ on Bravo — under one conditionThe “Real Housewives” franchise has yet to feature a transgender castmember since its premiere 20 years ago.

Read more »

Summer House Season 10 Reunion Breaks Bravo Record Ahead Of Final ShowThe first hour of the three-part Summer House Season 10 reunion, which premiered on May 26, brought in 3.1M multi-platform viewers in seven days

Read more »

Bravo Fan Fest Charleston 2026: Photos Of All The Stars Confirmed For Fan EventStars from 'Southern Charm,' 'The Real Housewives' and 'Below Deck' are confirmed for Bravo Fan Fest: Charleston.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: The Golden Oldies and the Exciting Young Stars Set to Take Centre StageThe World Cup is finally upon us, with 48 teams set to take centre stage in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament could be a tournament of the golden oldies, with veterans like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, and Manuel Neuer, but it won’t just be about them. There are also some exciting young stars ready to take centre stage, including 18-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal and England’s Nico O’Reilly and Paris Saint-Germain’s Desire Doue.

Read more »