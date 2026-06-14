Braves vs Mets Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today's MLB Game

Our Braves vs. Mets predictions target Atlanta as slim road underdogs at Citi Field.

The New York Mets will try to claim a series win when they host the Atlanta Braves in a rubber game this afternoon. Atlanta pitcher Bryce Elder has been among the best in the majors this year, and I like him to lead his team to victory in my’s analytics look as good as any pitcher in the majors this year, rating in the 99th percentile for pitching run value.

He’s been especially good at preventing hitters from getting all of his pitches,well. He relies heavily on his four-seam fastball, throwing it 54% of the time, while the Braves are pulling that pitch in the air 18.5% of the time off righties. I see Atlanta as a favorite and would bet them at -120 or better. I like this Braves offense to carry this total.

Atlanta has a wOBA of .330 and is barreling up 9.5% of their batted balls, which will play well on a hot day in New York. Peralta has been particularly poor as of late, throwing to an ERA of 5.65 over his last five starts. : Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links.

Ed Scimia has been writing about the gaming industry for over 15 years. He graduated from Syracuse University with degrees in Magazine Journalism and Political Science in 2003, and has covered major gambling events like the World Series of Poker in his career. Since joining Covers in 2022, Ed has offered his sports betting analysis primarily on MLB, NFL, college football, and college basketball games, but is willing to take on any sport.

His betting strategy focuses more on finding line value based on deviations from the market rather than traditional handicapping, primarily shopping between DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics in his home state of Connecticut, though he’s not afraid to do deep game analysis to find profitable bets at any book. Outside of gambling, Ed is an avid curler who competes in mixed doubles on the World Curling Tour and runs a popular curling YouTube channel, Chess on Ice.

That experience has come in handy during the Olympics, when he has proven to be a successful curling bettor as well. Ed's advice to new bettors is to always open multiple sportsbook accounts and check the odds at each before placing any bet. Successful sports betting is about consistently beating the closing line value, which requires finding spots where one book is offering odds far better than the rest of the market and jumping on those opportunities.

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