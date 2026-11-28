In a thin shortstop market, the Atlanta Braves were able to bring back a fan favorite on a favorable contract

The Braves have some certainty at shortstop. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectkeep their busy day going. The team announced that they have re-signed utility man Mauricio Dubón to a three-year, $30 million contract.

He will make $10 million per season. With that, the Braves have at least one solid option for shortstop, and he can cover other positions when the need arises. He played at the position on opening day, and you can expect him to be in that spot again, barring another addition. Given the value of his contract, the Braves are in a good place.

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They locked down a utility glove who played five different positions in the field for them during the 2026 season. He also served as a designated hitter a handful of times. At the plate, he had a slash line of .276/.321/.399 with a .719 OPS, while setting career-high totals in hits , doubles , home runs and RBIs . He was particularly solid in the clutch, batting .321 with an .805 OPS with runners in scoring position..