Braves Prospect Report: Owen Murphy will be a Factor in MLB Going Forward

Atlanta’s No. 10 prospect has already had a cup of coffee in the big leagues and an approach that could make him a reliable innings eater

' prospect list, Owen Murphy has already had his cup of coffee in the big leagues in 2026. Drafted 20th overall in the 2022 Draft, Murphy was a two-way talent who maybe could've explored the Shohei Ohtani path if he had followed his college commitment to Notre Dame, but even as a high schooler, Murphy profiled as an advanced pitcher, so the mound remained his destiny, and he chose to forgo Notre Dame and sign with Atlanta.

At the time of being drafted, Owen Murphy's fastball sat in the low-90s, but by the time he debuted with Atlanta in July of this year, it was up to 95 mph. He also features a good slider that can miss bats and can sometimes move like a cutter. His curveball and changeup are also quality offerings.

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Over the course of his professional career, he's had about a 3-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, allowing him to work efficiently and get deeper into games. Murphy appeared in five big-league games for the Braves but otherwise spent the year with Triple-A Gwinnett, where he made 18 starts. Of those 18, Murphy went at least six innings eight times.

When I look at Owen Murphy's delivery, I see shades of Zack Greinke, but in terms of his size and skill set, he comps well to Sonny Gray. Even though Murphy's taller than Gray at 6-foot-1, both are heady pitchers who make up for their size and lack of fastball velocity by leaning on the effectiveness of their breaking pitches while using their ability to outthink their opponents and command multiple pitches extremely well.

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As the Braves look ahead to 2027 and beyond – whatever that may look like – Owen Murphy is sure to be a factor. He is one of many young pitchers that Atlanta is excited about, and he certainly has what it takes to pitch meaningful innings at the big-league level. Whether it be as a starting pitcher or a reliever, I believe Murphy can find a home in an Atlanta uniform.

In my opinion, he has the makings of a back-end-of-the-rotation innings eater. Whatever Owen Murphy's role will be when baseball returns, I'm confident he will flourish. During a pre-draft interview with MLB Network back in 2022, Murphy said the best advice he'd ever received was "Toughen up and figure it out," and he certainly pitches like someone who's figured it out.

Roman is the founder of Empire Sports Talk with a focus on producing written and digital content focused on MLB news, analysis and commentary.