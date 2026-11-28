The Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect rebuilt his arsenal in 2026, adding an offspeed and a breaking pitch to help him take a major step forward

At midseason, the question hanging over Cam Caminiti was whether he'd still be with theon Aug. 4, following the trade deadline. He was, and that was the day Atlanta promoted him to Double-A Columbus.

The first half of 2026 was a grind. Caminiti posted a 5.63 ERA in April and a 4.64 ERA in May at High-A Rome.

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Then something clicked. He posted a 2.65 ERA in June and a 2.14 ERA in July, and on July 31st he struck out a career-high 14 batters over 6 2/3 innings. That tied for the most strikeouts in a minor league game all season. These efforts earned him the honor of being the Braves' representative in the All-Star Futures Game in July.