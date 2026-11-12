Braves Make First Major Offseason Free Agent Signing, Adding Bullpen Help

This veteran bullpen arm will enter his second stint as a member of the Atlanta Braves

have made their first free-agent signing of the offseason. They announced on Thursday afternoon that they have signed right-hander Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35 million.

According to the contract details released by the team on X/Twitter, the first two seasons will see him paid $11 million, with a boost to $13 million for the 2029 season. For those who wish to get technical, this is a re-signing. He made four appearances for the Braves back in 2018. While he was faced with major injuries the 2025 and 2026 seasons, he was part of the Los Angeles Dodgers run to a World Series title in 2024.

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After missing significant time due to what has been labeled as right forearm discomfort, he made 31 appearances in 2026, posting a 3.46 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. Over his final 24 appearances, he had a 2.33 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP. You can see the run he went on and what incentivised the Braves to pursue him as a medium-term addition to the bullpen. Overall, getting a more established bullpen arm is likely a wise call.

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For the most part, the bullpen had a very different identity on opening day compared to where it was by the end of the season. With Raisel Iglesias once again being a free agent, this provides some insurance in that regard, too. Harrison Smajovits is a reporter covering the Atlanta Braves and the Florida Gators. He also covers the Tampa Bay Lightning for The Hockey Writers.

He has two degrees from the University of Florida: a bachelor's in Telecommunication and a master's in Sport Management. When he's not writing, Harrison is usually listening to his Beatles records or getting out of the house with friends.