Brave 11-year-old NYC girl recalls shoving creep who tried to hug, kidnap her after school: ‘I was scared’

“He was like, ‘can I have a hug?’ I was like, ‘no, no thank you,’” 11-year-old Fatima told The Post.

this week described the harrowing experience in an interview with The Post, including the moment she shoved the sicko and got away. The youngster, Fatima, bravely fended off her still-at-large attacker as she was walked home from school in Mott Haven around 6 p.m. while it was already dark.

“I felt very nervous and shocked. I was scared,” she said of the kidnapping attempt, which happened after she accidentally got separated from her older brother and was approached by a random stranger walking in the opposite direction. Fatima was walking near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard when she was approached by a stranger.

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“As soon as I passed him a little bit, he started asking questions,” Fatima said. “Where did I live, if I was 18. ” Fatima answered no and tried to walk away but the creep approached the pre-teen again — this time asking her for a hug. He asked for another hug but things took a violent turn.

“I didn’t answer him the second time, so he grabbed me like hard,” she explained, aggressively gripping her wrist with her hand to show what the man did. The suspect was not known to Fatima or her family. The pre-teen’s mother, Fatoumata Jaiteh, explained that her brave daughter “was able to pinch him on the hand, get free and run back to her brother and then they went back to the school” where the dean called the police.

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He was captured on surveillance footage but cops are still on the hunt for him. Fatima’s mom said she was “panicked” when she found out because she experienced a similar kidnapping attempt when she was in high school.

“I know what it got me into, so I didn’t want my daughter to go through that and especially her birthday,” she said. Despite the frightening experience, Fatima was able to go home and celebrate with cake that night and courageously went to school the next day.

“She is one of those kids that don’t like to be absent from school. She was going school, even though I told her to stay home with me for the day, she said no,” Jaiteh said. Fatima was walking near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard when she was approached by a stranger. The suspect was caught on surveillance images, released by the NYPD.