Bratz releases special edition Alysa Liu doll modeled after Olympic gold-medal winning skate

Alysa Liu's women's figure skating free skate at the Winter Olympics that earned her gold is being honored in an unexpected way: a special Bratz doll.

Mariah Bell reacts to Alysa Liu’s free skate that secured the gold medal.that earned her a gold medal and brought an end to Team USA's 20-year drought is being commemorated in an unexpected way: a special edition Bratz doll.

Bratz is set to launch its special edition doll modeled after the 21-year-old skater on Friday, with the pre-order window opening at 10 a.m. CT.

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"She may be the coolest girl on the ice, but her look is scorchin’! Two-time gold medalist and World Championcaptured hearts worldwide with her carefree confidence and fearless self-expression. Now, she’s skating into the world of Bratz, decked out in her iconic gold medal look!

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" theShe comes with a pair of skates, a gold medal with a ribbon that says"Champion 2026," a star-shaped hairbrush and a doll stand that looks like ice. Bratz also designed the doll so it's arms and legs can bend and mimic Liu's performances. Look closely and you'll also see the doll has Liu's beauty marks and freckles.

Retailing for $30, anyone who buys the blind box will be surprised with one of five plush collectibles inspired by Liu's Olympic looks.in Turin in 2006. It has not had a gold since Sarah Hughes at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.