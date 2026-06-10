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Bratz Launches Bold Activewear Collection Blending Style and Performance

Fashion News

Bratz Launches Bold Activewear Collection Blending Style and Performance
BratzActivewearWorkout Clothes
📆6/10/2026 11:51 AM
📰usweekly
51 sec. here / 10 min. at publisher
📊News: 52% · Publisher: 55%

The Bratz brand introduces a new activewear line featuring high-compression seamless fabrics, playful colors, and designs meant to empower from the gym to everyday wear, with prices ranging from $40 to $64.

Bratz , the iconic doll brand known for celebrating individuality and bold self-expression, has launched a new activewear collection that merges fashion-forward design with performance functionality.

The line is tailored for those who embrace confidence and refuse to be confined by conventional styles, offering pieces that transition seamlessly from high-intensity workouts to casual post-gym outings. Each item features a high-compression, seamless fabric that provides both comfort and support, with specialized construction to enhance and define the silhouette, particularly in the glute area. The collection includes a range of vibrant colors such as Black, Dayglow Peach, Indigo Purple, Steady Purple, and Super-Set Pink, ensuring a standout look.

Prices fall between $40 and $64, allowing for versatile mix-and-match options. Whether you're a lifelong Bratz enthusiast or simply seeking activewear that exudes confidence, this line aims to deliver both attitude and athleticism.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez's metallic gold flip-flops, which have gained popularity, are currently available on Amazon, reflecting a trend toward bold, statement-making accessories even in leisurewear

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Bratz Activewear Workout Clothes Seamless Fabric High Compression Self-Expression Jennifer Lopez Flip-Flops

 

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