Branson star NJ Gray transfers to Salesian

Gray, who will be a senior in the fall, won MCAL MVP last season

LARKSPUR – FEBRUARY 13: NJ Gray of Branson is guarded by Lucas Rotem of Marin Catholic before driving to the basket during their MCAL boys basketball final at Redwood High in Larkspur, Calif. on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.

Gray led all scorers with 30 points. Branson point guard and the reigning Marin County Athletic League player of the year NJ Gray is transferring to Salesian, he announced in anThe Pinole native averaged 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals per game last season. He led Branson to the North Coast Section Division III title game and helped the North Bay school reach the NorCal Division III quarterfinals.

“Forever grateful for the support of my coaches, teammates, friends, and community over the past three years. Excited for Year 4,” Gray wrote in an SAN RAFAEL - JANUARY 15: NJ Gray of Branson draws a trio of San Marin defenders during their MCAL boys basketball game at Dominican University, Calif. on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Gray is yet another NorCal basketball star to transfer schools heading into summer.

In the past week, The King’s Academy’sSalesian graduated a significant portion of its state Open Division runner-up team, including Stanford commit Elias Obenyah, all-league forward Carlton Perrilliat Jr., starting point guard Isaiah Davis, sharpshooter Leon Powe III and 6-foot-6 center Jahlil Lindsey. However, the Pride will have multiple contributors from last season such as Asante Johnson, Juelz Richo and Tayshaun Bozeman. The addition of Gray keeps Salesian in the mix for a NorCal Open Division title.

Since 2004, the Pride have never had a losing record under coach Bill Mellis, who will be entering his 29th year coaching the Richmond school next season.





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