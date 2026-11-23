KK Bransford scored 25 points to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 90-80 victory over Tennessee on Sunday night.

KK Bransford scored 25 points to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 90-80 victory over Tennessee on Sunday night. The Bruins got help from Elina Aarnisalo with 22 points; Donovyn Hunter had 12, and Timea Gardiner scored 11 off the bench.

The Lady Vols were led by Kaylene Smikle with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Fatmata Janneh scored 12 and Jada Eads had 10. UCLA established itself as a dominant force inside. The Bruins were effective on the boards with a 45-33 edge.

Also read Tennessee vs. UCLA Women's Basketball: How to Watch, Preview

Sienna Betts led the way with 12. Tennessee dared the defending national champs to keep up with their uptempo pace throughout. UCLA's advantage of 40-32 points in the paint had a lot to do with the outcome. Bransford had 17 points at halftime as UCLA owned a 48-41 lead.

Smikle had 12 points to lead Tennessee, which actually outscored the Bruins, 21-18, in the second quarter. The big difference for UCLA was its command of the boards, 27-13. Sienna Betts led the way with six rebounds. After testing her new roster and revitalized offense on six mid-majors, this was Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell's unveiling against a quality opponent.

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… The Lady Vols lost their entire roster after last season. It was rebuilt to fit Caldwell's favorite attack — uptempo, many substitutions, general chaos. UCLA, though, knows a little bit about makeovers. Coming off the national championship, the Bruins lost six players to the WNBA.

Those six accounted for 76.1 points per game, which equals 90.7% of last year's production. Out of the 200 minutes the Bruins had played this season heading into the Tennessee game, they only trailed for 44 seconds. UCLA: The Bruins will play St. John's Tuesday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena.