Branislav Ivanovic Private Trophy Room Goes Viral

Chelsea legend Branislav Ivanovic shares his private trophy museum in Sremska Mitrovica. The exclusive room features hundreds of shirts, framed photos of goals, and replicas of ten major titles won during his illustrious career.

The private trophy room of former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic has captured global attention after a viral video tour showcased the extensive collection housed in his hometown. The 42-year-old Serbian international, who retired from professional football in 2021, has curated a museum-like space in Sremska Mitrovica that rivals official club archives.

Instagram users were stunned by the sheer volume of memorabilia documented in the tour, which includes hundreds of football shirts, framed photographs of every goal he scored, and replicas of the ten major trophies he won during his nine-year tenure at Stamford Bridge. The display serves as a permanent tribute to a career that saw him become one of the most decorated defenders in Premier League history.

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Decades of Glory on Display

Ivanovic made 377 appearances for Chelsea between 2008 and 2017, establishing himself as a cornerstone of the defense during one of the club's most successful periods. The trophy room prominently features replicas and evidence of his achievements, including three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one League Cup, the Europa League, the Community Shield, and the Champions League medal from the 2012 triumph. Although he missed the 2012 final, famously missing the semi-final against Barcelona due to a miscommunication about his suspension, his contribution to the campaign remains central to the collection.

Personal Memorabilia and Player Gifts

The collection extends far beyond official club hardware, featuring an entire wall dedicated to shirts signed by high-profile players he competed against or shared a pitch with. Notable autographs include those from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar, and Javier Zanetti, highlighting the global respect Ivanovic commanded. The room also displays memorabilia from his subsequent careers at Lokomotiv Moscow, Zenit St Petersburg, and West Bromwich Albion, offering a complete picture of his journey across Europe.

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Among the unique items is a specialty ring gifted to him by Didier Drogba following the 2012 Champions League victory, as well as a slide presentation entirely dedicated to quotes from his former manager Jose Mourinho. One slide highlights Mourinho's description of Ivanovic as 'The Perfect One,' underscoring the tactical importance he held for the Special One during the 2014-15 season, a period where they won the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup together.

Immortalizing Goal Scoring Records

Ivanovic was renowned for his ability to score crucial goals from the back, and the museum ensures these moments are never forgotten. The collection includes framed photos of all 42 club goals he scored throughout his career, immortalizing key moments such as the winners against Napoli in the Champions League round of 16 and the decisive strike in the 2013 Europa League final against Benfica. This attention to detail transforms the space from a simple storage room into a narrative of his impact on match outcomes.

Modern Amenities and Fan Access

The room is designed with both aesthetics and functionality in mind, featuring an LED football pitch installed on the floor to light the space and custom-made football leg stools that serve as chairs at a fully stocked bar. A fan from Sremska Mitrovica documented the tour online, revealing the scale of the collection to the public for the first time. The video has sparked conversations among Chelsea supporters about the legacy of their former captain and the dedication required to maintain such a comprehensive archive of personal history.

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Since leaving Chelsea in 2017, Ivanovic returned to Zenit St Petersburg before concluding his playing days with West Brom in 2021. The viral nature of the tour has reignited interest in his time with the Blues, reminding fans of his instrumental role in a golden era for the club. The collection stands as a testament to his professionalism and the lasting bonds he formed during his years in west London.