Brandy Phillipe's Life and Death in Lewistown, PA

The story of Brandy Phillipe, a 44-year-old woman who moved into an apartment off Bratton Avenue in Lewistown, PA, and was killed in an alleged arson. Brandy's life, her love for animals, her military service, and her work as a truck driver are also discussed.

When 44-year-old Brandy Phillipe moved into an apartment off Bratton Avenue in Lewistown , it was supposed to be a fresh start. She would finally have a place to focus on her love for animals and the community that surrounded her.

However, only a few weeks after moving in, all that would change after she was killed in an alleged arson. Brandy's mother Kathy Murphy recalls the events that followed last Wednesday, when state police came to deliver the worst news a parent could hear-- Brandy had died. Brandy, who grew up in Central PA, was adventurous, loved spending time with family and friends, and had a beautiful smile with a gap between her front teeth.

She served in the military and worked as a truck driver, caring for animals and her family when she could. Brandy had more than twenty cats altogether, most living with her mom, and was always taking cats in and working to help the populations in Central PA. In honor of her love for cats, the family is asking the public to donate to the York County SPCA.

Drivers across Pennsylvania may soon receive notice that a new license plate is on the way as PennDOT rolls out a statewide replacement program. An Ephrata man is charged after the police said he left a 7-year-old unattended in a car in March while he played on 'skill machines' inside a convenience shop. A 3-year-old passenger died in a crash Saturday after the driver ran a stop sign, according to the coroner and Pennsylvania State Police.

An overnight arrest in Lancaster drew a large crowd that police say turned into a disturbance. A child suffered cardiac arrest after drowning at a pool at a hotel in Lancaster County according to Lancaster County dispatch





CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brandy Phillipe Lewistown PA Arson Military Truck Driver Cats York County SPCA Penndot Ephrata Convenience Shop Crash Disturbance Hotel Cardiac Arrest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Most Parisian Evening in Washington D.C. at the French Embassy 🇫🇷Welcome to the beautiful life

Read more »

Woman arrested after man suffers life-threatening injuries in South Side stabbing, SAPD saysA woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 66-year-old man on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Read more »

Life Hacks Women Swear By, From Beauty To Life Advice'I save so much money, and haven’t had a yeast infection since.'

Read more »

Coroner clears up 'misinformation' surrounding arson that killed woman in Mifflin CountyA Lewistown woman died from smoke inhalation after her home was set ablaze, the Mifflin County Coroner's Office announced Monday.

Read more »