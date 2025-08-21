Brandy Melville Resurgence: The Early 2010s Are Back

A recent shopping trip to Brandy Melville by several fashionistas has sparked a conversation about the resurgence of early 2010s trends. The nostalgic outing echoes a familiar theme from that era, with influencer groups heading to the retailer in search of iconic pieces.

If it feels like you blinked and it’s 2012 all over again, you’re not alone. Both friend cohorts in my actual life are cherishing the last breaths of summer by doing what Gen Z used to do over ten years ago: group shopping trips to Brandy Melville .

All picked up the signature hefty black bags from the teen-tailer, and while we won’t see the contents until their respective photo dumps drop, we can at least dissect their go out for some retail therapy, but they provided us with some late-summer shoe inspiration in the parking lot of Brentwood Country Mart., thank you very much) with her trusty Toteme kitten-heeled thong sandals, plus some more intricate Bottega leather on her shoulder. The clothes they’re wearing indicate various levels of dipping back into the early 2010s, with Devon Lee leading the slightly chaotic charge into Brandy territory with a flowy sweatpant, neon baseball hat, and a cami top. Pair the simplicity of a baby tee and lycra pant with a more trend-forward shoe, whether letting your feet free with a sandal or going for a combat boot. It’s a nostalgic return that proves some styles are timeless, and a reminder that fashion is cyclical, always reinventing itself while drawing inspiration from its past. Daily updates on trends, indie designers, and street style moments that push the vibe forward. This is your front row pass





