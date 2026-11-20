Grammy-winning icon Brandy reveals a new 10-show Las Vegas residency with Monica, celebrates her surprise performance at Usher and Chris Brown's concert, and previews upcoming holiday film.

Grammy-winning R&B icon Brandy and superstar Monica have officially confirmed a major new Las Vegas residency titled The Boy Is Mine. The dynamic duo will perform ten shows at Resorts World Las Vegas, with dates scheduled between May 29 and July 17. This announcement marks the first time both legendary artists will headline a dedicated residency in Sin City, bringing their iconic sound to a permanent stage.

The Vegas engagement follows the conclusion of their blockbuster arena-headlining The Boy Is Mine Tour. Promoted by The Black Promoters Collective, the tour was a massive commercial triumph. Boxscore data confirms the tour earned 44.7 million dollars from 350,000 tickets sold across 32 shows. This financial success underscores the enduring power of their 1998 chart-topping duet and their continued relevance in the modern music landscape.

Also read Brandy and Monica Announce 11-Show The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency with Ticket Sale Dates

During a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show that aired on Friday, November 20, Brandy opened up about her recent surprise appearance at the Usher and Chris Brown R&B Tour. The stop at California's SoFi Stadium took place on September 26, where Brandy joined her former Moesha costar Usher for a memorable performance. She delivered lively renditions of her hits Top of the World and I Wanna Be Down during his set.

Brandy described the spontaneous collaboration as magical, gushing that she is Usher's biggest fan. She recalled the unbelievable and unmatched chemistry they shared when he played her boyfriend on the hit sitcom Moesha. The star also reminisced about playful vocal battles they waged backstage during their original series run. This moment highlighted the deep personal and professional bonds that continue to define their careers.

Advertisement

While discussing her career trajectory, Brandy also hinted at the potential reboot of her classic 1990s coming-of-age sitcom Moesha. She stated that the show could really be something in today's time, especially considering its original massive success. The series originally starred Brandy in the titular role and featured Academy Award nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph. It also included cameo appearances from 90s-defining Black megastars such as Usher and the late Kobe Bryant.

Brandy emphasized that she has expressed this interest in many different places and times, signaling a continued openness to revisiting her television legacy. This potential project would join other successful 90s reboots like A Different World and Abbott Elementary in the current television market. Fans are eager to see if this nostalgic property will find new life in today's cultural zeitgeist.

Looking ahead, Brandy is preparing for a busy schedule that extends far beyond music and television. On November 28, she will star alongside her daughter, Sy'Rai Smith, in Lifetime's new original holiday movie. This project caps off a significant year for the mother-daughter duo and highlights their growing influence in family entertainment.

Earlier in March, Brandy received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This honor recognized her lasting impact on the music industry and her decades of contributions to R&B and pop culture. Meanwhile, Sy'Rai recently dropped her debut studio album, showcasing the next generation of talent emerging from the family. This artistic output demonstrates the broad reach of the Smith family's creative endeavors.

Advertisement

The announcement of the Vegas residency solidifies Brandy's status as a leading figure in contemporary R&B. Her ability to bridge the gap between her 90s stardom and current musical relevance is evident in the continued success of her collaborations. The partnership with Monica, built on decades of friendship and shared history, promises to bring a nostalgic yet fresh energy to Las Vegas.

Fans are now anticipating how the live performances will compare to the recorded magic of their 1998 hit. As the two icons prepare to share the stage once again, the music world watches with excitement. The Boy Is Mine residency represents not just a series of concerts, but a celebration of R&B history and its enduring legacy.