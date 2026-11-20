Brandy and Monica tickets start at $130 to $148 on third-party sites, which offer buyer guarantees, digital delivery and refunds if a concert is canceled.

Brandy and Monica have officially announced their highly anticipated The Boy Is Mine Las Vegas Residency for 2027, marking a major expansion following their successful July 4, 2026 performance at the ESSENCE Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. This new residency announcement has significantly boosted demand among fans who are eager to secure seats for upcoming concerts, with many scheduled dates already sold out or nearing capacity across various tour stops. The Las Vegas residency adds a permanent fixture to their repertoire, offering fans a dedicated destination for future performances beyond the initial tour dates that have seen rapid sell-outs.

Ticket prices for the newly announced 2027 Las Vegas residency and remaining tour dates are surprisingly accessible, with options starting at $130 for in-demand concerts through retailers like Gametime. This platform guarantees the lowest prices and provides event cancellation protection, ensuring a smooth experience for buyers seeking affordable entry to these high-profile shows. The competitive pricing landscape allows fans to find reasonable seats even for the hottest tickets, with all-in pricing models available to show total costs upfront before checkout.

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Third-party ticket sites such as StubHub have emerged as primary sources for fans looking to find seats, offering comprehensive protections and clear fee structures. StubHub utilizes all-in pricing so that every fee is listed upfront, with tickets starting at $148 as of the latest updates. The site features a FanProtect Guarantee that ensures tickets are valid and delivered in time for the concert, providing a full refund if the event is canceled and not rescheduled. Buyers can also choose to receive 120% credit or a standard refund under these specific cancellation terms.

Vivid Seats offers a distinct purchasing experience by allowing buyers to filter tickets by specific seat types, including suites, standing room areas, front of section locations, and VIP sections. The retailer prioritizes sellers it describes as Super Sellers, which are experienced and highly rated vendors to ensure transaction reliability. Vivid Seats protects purchases with its 100% Buyer Guarantee, ensuring that buyers receive legitimate tickets in time for the concert or receive their money back. New customers can also save an additional 10% off their first purchase by signing up for the company's email list.

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SeatGeek provides another robust option for fans seeking affordable tickets, with options starting at $130 for in-demand shows. The platform emphasizes its role in helping fans find reasonable prices even for the most sought-after events, utilizing its extensive network to match buyers with available inventory. Digital delivery via email is standard across these major platforms, allowing fans to have their tickets on their phones before passing through security checkpoints. This digital-first approach ensures a seamless entry process and reduces the risk of lost physical tickets.

TicketNetwork rounds out the major ticketing options by offering comprehensive ticket packages that include parking passes, VIP access, meet and greets, and other exclusive experiences. Its Brandy and Monica tickets are listed with all-in pricing, and tickets start at $142 as of the current writing, allowing buyers to see exactly what they will pay with fees included. The retailer guarantees that the tickets received are the ones purchased and sometimes even better than expected, as tickets are not held to a specific price point and can fall below face value.

Fans should compare the total price across all platforms rather than just the starting price, as sites with all-in pricing show fees upfront while others may add charges later in the checkout process. Standard tickets and packages are priced differently, so the right choice depends on which extras matter most for the concert experience, such as parking or VIP access. The availability of multiple retailers with competitive guarantees and pricing structures provides fans with flexibility and security when purchasing tickets for these high-demand events.

The strong performance at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola has clearly fueled the interest in both the remaining tour dates and the new Las Vegas residency. With many dates sold out or very close to selling out, third-party sites have become essential tools for fans to secure their seats. The combination of competitive pricing, robust buyer protections, and digital delivery options ensures that fans can confidently purchase tickets for Brandy and Monica's continued musical journey.

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As the 2027 Las Vegas residency dates are finalized and released, demand is expected to remain high given the successful trajectory of their 2026 performances. Fans who have missed out on tour dates can look forward to the Las Vegas event as a dedicated opportunity to see the duo perform live. The transparency provided by all-in pricing and clear guarantee terms across major retailers helps mitigate the stress often associated with buying tickets for sold-out or near-sold-out events. This level of consumer protection is a significant benefit for fans investing in the upcoming residency and remaining tour stops.