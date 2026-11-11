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Brandy and Monica Bring the Nostalgia With ‘Boy Is Mine’ Performance on ‘DWTS’

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Brandy and Monica Bring the Nostalgia With ‘Boy Is Mine’ Performance on ‘DWTS’
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The iconic duo also announced their first-ever Las Vegas residency.

The singers performed their hit song “The Boy Is Mine” during theDuring Grammy Night, couples competing had to go up against each other during the Dance-Off portion of the episode.

Brandy and Monica were on hand to sing their iconic track while Amber Glenn and partner Pasha Pashkov went up against Ezra Frech and partner Daniella Karagach. It was athlete vs. athlete dancing the rumba while Brandy and Monica belted out the catchy lyrics in color-coordinated white gowns. As they wrapped up their performance and the couples closed out their routines, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro praised the singers adding, “My whole childhood, I wish I was that boy.

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” He then shared an exciting announcement, noting that fans of the duo can catch the superstars at their first-ever Las Vegas residency. Starting May 29, 2027, “The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency” will consist of 10 performances at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The news comes after Brandy and Monica co-headlined their “The Boy Is Mine Tour. ”

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