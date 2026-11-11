Brandy and Monica Announce 10-Date Boy Is Mine Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas Starting May

Grammy-winning singers Brandy and Monica reveal a 10-date residency at Resorts World Las Vegas starting in May, offering fans an intimate look at their shared history.

Grammy-winning R&B icons Brandy Norwood and Monica Arnold have officially confirmed a ten-date residency titled The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. The highly anticipated series of performances is scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 29, and will continue through mid-July. This major new production marks the latest chapter for the duo following their successful co-headlining tour that concluded earlier this year.

The residency announcement was revealed during a special Grammy-themed episode of Rolling Stone. Produced by The Black Promoters Collective, the event promises to showcase the artists individual musical catalogs alongside their shared history. The press materials emphasize that the show features timeless songs that have connected generations of fans since the release of their chart-topping single nearly three decades ago.

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Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 20 at 10:00 a.m. PT. An American Express presale preceded the general release window. The confirmed dates for the Las Vegas engagement include Saturday, May 29; Sunday, May 30; Wednesday, June 2; Friday, June 4; Saturday, June 5; Friday, July 9; Saturday, July 10; Wednesday, July 14; and Friday, July 16. All shows take place at the Resorts World Las Vegas venue.

For Monica Arnold, the decision to settle into a stationary residency rather than touring offers significant personal benefits. She cites her deep bond with her children as a primary motivation for choosing this format over a traveling schedule. Being in one location allows her family to join her consistently night after night to witness her performances in a single space.

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Monica explained that the idea originated from Brandy during conversations about future collaborations after the tour ended in December 2025. Brandy presented the specific concept of a stint in Las Vegas to her longtime friend and collaborator. Monica immediately embraced the proposal because she loved Brandy passion for Bronica as a brand and recognized the unique value of the arrangement.

The partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas came quickly after the initial mention of the project. Monica noted that the venue reached out to the artists shortly after they discussed the possibility. This immediate response served as confirmation that the location was the ideal home for the show and where the duo belongs.

Both artists acknowledge that it has been almost thirty years since The Boy Is Mine was released. Despite successful solo careers, they remain linked together in the eyes of the public. Monica stated that this is the right time for the residency because they have established themselves as a strong unit. People recognize the hard work they put into delivering their absolute best for audiences.

The joy and nostalgia that the duo brings to their fans are described as irreplaceable by both performers. They do not take this connection lightly or for granted. The residency highlights how the artists have maintained their relevance and appeal across multiple decades of music history.

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Resorts World Las Vegas provided the perfect backdrop for this reunion. The venue supported the project from the early stages of planning. This collaboration underscores the enduring popularity of the Bronica stage partnership and the lasting impact of their music on pop culture.

Fans can now plan their attendance for the upcoming summer months. The combination of classic hits and deep catalog favorites ensures a full evening of entertainment. The residency stands as a testament to the longevity and strength of two of R&B most iconic voices.