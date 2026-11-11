Brandy and Monica Announce The Boy Is Mine Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World

R&B icons Brandy and Monica reveal their first-ever Las Vegas residency, The Boy Is Mine, at Resorts World Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale Friday.

R&B legends Brandy and Monica have officially announced a landmark Las Vegas residency titled The Boy Is Mine at Resorts World Las Vegas. This engagement marks the first time both artists will perform in a dedicated residency format within the entertainment capital of the world. The duo confirmed the news while performing their iconic hit song for Grammy night on Dancing With the Stars.

Residency Details and Venue Information

The upcoming series consists of ten shows scheduled to take place next year at the Resorts World Las Vegas property. Produced by The Black Promoters Collective, this venture follows the successful trajectory of the pair's sold-out co-headlining arena tour from last year. The venue selection aligns with the grand scale expected for such a significant reunion performance.

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Ticket Sales and Presale Schedule

General admission tickets for The Boy Is Mine Las Vegas Residency go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. PT. An American Express presale begins earlier on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. An artist presale opens at noon PT on the same day, followed by local presales on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. These staggered sales windows provide multiple opportunities for fans to secure seating for the event.

Legacy of The Boy Is Mine Hit

The residency name pays homage to the duo's blockbuster duet The Boy Is Mine, which dominated the charts in 1999. The track spent thirteen weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It also secured the Grammy Award for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals. This historical achievement serves as the foundation for their current collaborative stage production.

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Beyonce Jay-Z Rihanna Attend L.A Stop

High-profile industry figures including Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Rihanna attended the Los Angeles stop of the tour. Photos and recap videos from the L.A. show highlight the star-studded attendance and critical acclaim received during the arena run. The presence of these major celebrities underscores the cultural impact of the reunion and the enduring popularity of the artists.

Motivation Behind Choosing Las Vegas

Monica shared via email that she associates Las Vegas entertainment with magicians, citing David Copperfield and Criss Angel. She recalled falling in love with Copperfield's show and attempting to see Criss Angel's performances. Watching Monica's previous show inspired her to envision herself performing in Vegas permanently. She described Monica as a fellow alto and one of the most genuine people she has met in thirty years in the music business.