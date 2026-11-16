Brandy Norwood and Monica announce their first-ever Las Vegas residency titled 'The Boy is Mine Residency' at Resorts World Las Vegas, starting Memorial Day 2027 with 10 shows.

Brandy Norwood and Monica have officially confirmed their first-ever joint Las Vegas residency, titled 'The Boy is Mine Residency'. The highly anticipated event series is scheduled to take place at Resorts World Las Vegas, marking a significant milestone for both R&B icons who have shared decades of musical history together. The announcement solidifies a long-standing dream for the performers to bring their dynamic stage presence to a permanent home in Nevada.

Residency Details and Timeline at Resorts World

The 'The Boy is Mine Residency' will consist of a total of ten shows. According to the confirmed schedule, the residency is set to kick off during Memorial Day weekend in 2027. The series will continue through the month of July, offering fans multiple opportunities to witness the collaboration. Resorts World Las Vegas has secured the exclusive rights to host this historic engagement, positioning the venue as the central hub for this major entertainment event.

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Announcement Context from Dancing with the Stars

The initial reveal of this partnership occurred during the 'Grammy Night' episode of 'Dancing with the Stars'. This special episode aired on Tuesday, November 10, between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. EST on ABC. During the broadcast, Brandy Norwood and Monica performed their iconic duet, 'The Boy is Mine', as part of a dance-off segment. They performed alongside Amber Glenn and Ezra Frech, who were partnered with professional dancers Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach respectively. The performance served as the catalyst for the official residency announcement.

Brandy Norwood's Creative Direction and Vision

Brandy Norwood has taken on the role of visionary creative director for the upcoming Las Vegas engagement. Speaking to Elizabeth Stanton at the 'It's A Wonderful Lifetime' red carpet event, Norwood emphasized the elevated nature of the production. She stated that the experience will be on a 'whole nother level' compared to their previous 'Boy is Mine Tour'. Norwood highlighted her deep involvement in crafting a special and phenomenal experience for the audience, indicating a meticulous approach to the staging and performance details.

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Performance Expectations and Stage Involvement

Norwood expressed her readiness to return to large-scale stage performances, noting that she has not performed in the manner she has dreamed of for a long time. Her primary goal is to fully engage with the stage elements of the residency. The production aims to deliver a show that matches the high expectations set by the duo's legacy. Fans can anticipate a performance that leverages their combined artistic strengths and historical chart-topping success.

Sy'rai Smith's Role and Family Entertainment Ventures

Sy'rai Smith, the daughter of Brandy Norwood, will accompany her mother to Las Vegas. Norwood confirmed that Sy'rai may also take the stage during the residency. The singer expressed strong encouragement for her daughter to perform, citing Sy'rai's gift and talent. Norwood believes the Las Vegas stage is the ideal environment for her daughter to showcase her abilities. Beyond music, Sy'rai Smith is also pursuing acting, following in the footsteps of her mother.

Upcoming Lifetime Project and Cast Collaboration

The mother-daughter duo is set to star in the Lifetime movie 'Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright'. This film is the sequel to the previous year's 'Christmas Everyday'. The new movie is scheduled to premiere on November 28. Norwood praised the collaborative process, mentioning that the experience was smoother and more fun than the first installment. She noted that the cast, including Roger M. Bobb, Dr. Holly, and her daughter, enjoyed working together significantly. This project serves as another key component of their current entertainment portfolio alongside the Las Vegas residency.