Brandy and Monica Announce Las Vegas Residency for 2027 Following Tour Hiatus

Brandy and Monica announce a 10-show Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre in 2027. The duo reunites to celebrate their iconic '90s music legacy and past collaborations with fans.

Singers Brandy and Monica have officially announced a joint Las Vegas residency featuring 10 shows scheduled to begin in May 2027. The duo confirmed the upcoming engagement at Resorts World Las Vegas, marking a major reunion for the iconic R&B artists who rose to fame in the 1990s. This new venture follows a recent tour where both performers faced health challenges, prompting a pause before they return to the stage for this extended engagement.

Residency Details and Show Schedule

The residency is set to launch at the Resorts World Theatre on May 29, 2027, and will continue through July 17, 2027. Brandy stated that she cannot wait to begin work on the 10-show experience ahead of the tour kickoff scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in 2027. Monica echoed these sentiments, noting that the pair looks forward to the preparation required for the event. Both artists expressed excitement about bringing their audience back to the era of 1990s music within the venue.

Also read Brandy and Monica Announce The Boy Is Mine Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World

Recent Tour Health Challenges and Return

Brandy returned to performing on Sunday, October 19, after previously ending a concert early due to dehydration. This performance took place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, occurring just one night after she abruptly exited the stage mid-performance in Chicago on Saturday, October 18. The hiatus during the The Boy Is Mine Tour highlighted the physical demands of their recent schedule, but the artists are now focusing on the upcoming Las Vegas residency as a fresh start.

Legacy of 'The Boy Is Mine' Collaboration

Brandy and Monica initially collaborated on the hit single "The Boy Is Mine" in 1988. The track appeared on both artists' second studio albums and became a massive commercial success. The song and its accompanying music video received two MTV Video Music Award nominations, including Video of the Year and Best R&B Video. Additionally, the track won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group and garnered two additional nominations in 1999.

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Reunions and Cultural Impact

The artists reunited in 2012 to record the single "It All Belongs to Me" and made a cameo appearance together in recent projects. Jennifer Love Hewitt praised Brandy for speaking up to ensure she was included in the newest I Know What You Did Last Summer film. Hewitt highlighted the unique vibes of the 1990s stars, noting that their differences were welcomed and that people crave those specific nuances. She believes that the collective energy of the group brings audiences back to that specific musical era.

Fan Expectations and Future Performances

Monica promised that the performers will create an unforgettable experience for fans at Resorts World Las Vegas. She emphasized their goal to transport the audience through the music from 1994 up to the present moment. The artists aim to capture the spirit of the 1990s, a period they describe as one where individual talents flourished in distinct lanes. The residency offers a dedicated space for fans to celebrate this legacy without the constraints of a traditional touring schedule.