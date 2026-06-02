Brands Redefining Modern Living

Discover the leading brands shaping modern living with their innovative products and solutions for homes and gardens.

As homes become more personal and connected to the outdoors, the brands shaping modern living are doing far more than selling products. From beautifully crafted paint colours and smart garden essentials to sustainable décor and innovative outdoor solutions, today's leading names are redefining how people relax and recharge at home.

This curated selection by Checklist highlights standout brands bringing style, practicality and creativity into everyday spaces, helping homeowners transform both interiors and gardens into inspiring sanctuaries for the summer ahead. With Daikin air-to-air heat pumps, you can enjoy perfectly balanced cooling, heating and clean air from one intelligent system designed for modern living. Daikin Stylish, where comfort meets style, is at the heart of the range.

Ultra-slim at just 189mm, this award-winning unit blends seamlessly into your home, combining refined design with advanced technology to deliver high levels of comfort, efficiency and control. Now with eight design options, including new wood, leather and fabric-inspired finishes, Stylish brings a curated palette to suit both contemporary and classic interiors. Whisper-quiet operation, intelligent airflow and advanced air purification ensure a calm, healthy environment throughout your home.

With 0 per cent VAT available until March 2027 and the £2,500 Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant available from July, there's never been a better time to invest. Dino Decking has become a leading choice for homeowners seeking outdoor products built for the realities of UK weather. Manufactured using a unique composite formulation developed specifically for the UK's variable climate, its decking is engineered to deliver long-lasting performance with minimal upkeep.

Specialising in direct-to-consumer composite products, the brand offers practical solutions that combine style, durability and strong value, with quick mainland UK delivery and expert support throughout the buying process. Its standout option is the Premium Capped Composite Decking range, featuring Dino Shield technology - the UK's thickest composite sleeve, often described as capped composite decking. It's a durable, water-resistant polymer sleeve designed to help protect boards against stains, scratches, mould and fading over time.

Available in five contemporary colours and priced at £32.99 per 4m board, it is designed for busy outdoor spaces that need to look good with minimal upkeep. For shoppers seeking an affordable alternative, Classic Composite Decking starts from £23.99 per 4m board and comes in six colours with a reversible grooved or wood-textured finish. Across both ranges, boards are engineered to resist warping and cracking. Craig & Rose is helping homeowners and designers approach colour with greater confidence and creativity.

With almost 200 years of Scottish heritage behind the brand, its premium paints and Artisan Special Effects combine craftsmanship, durability and rich pigmentation to bring depth and individuality to interiors. Known for projects including the iconic Forth Bridge, Craig & Rose balances heritage with a contemporary understanding of how people want to live now. The brand's 2026 Colour Forecast captures this shift through four curated palettes designed to suit different moods and lifestyles.

Olympian Garden Buildings, a family-run manufacturer with a 44-year track record of crafting premium spaces tailored to modern lifestyles, is leading the way in creating outdoor spaces that are just as considered as kitchens or living rooms





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